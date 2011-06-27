Used 1995 Ford Contour GL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.5 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight2769 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
