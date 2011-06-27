Used 1993 Ford Bronco SUV Consumer Reviews

Great work horse. electricgreen , 04/12/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My truck has 204,000 miles on the original 302 motor. It has towed a 17' boat, taken my wife and myself on trips, and gotten me to work even through a big snowstorm. It still runs great, and looks pretty good too. It is extremely comfortable, even on long rides, and runs quite smoothly. Report Abuse

Top of the heap! Seminole61 , 10/31/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This Bronco outperforms the Jimmy I had by a long shot. I live in the woods in MS 4.75 miles from black top. A lot of mud, creeks and hills. Haven't had to do much of anything to it. Love the ride, clearence and power. This 5.8 is much better than the GM 5.7. My daughters Jeep cant keep up on road or in the mud. And a Dodge cant make it out here. Report Abuse

Road Warrior Bill Wilkerson , 12/24/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is powerful, reliable, everyday driver, 351 V-8. Plenty of room and comfort, go anywhere. Commands respect on the highway or off road. Report Abuse

Fun fun fun seth , 12/07/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought a 93 Bronco that has been garage kept and looks it! The exterior has been repainted in 2008 but that is all that has been done, this truck is sharp. The interior is flawless and has 106,000 original miles on the 5.0 engine. It rides great on the 31" tires and sits very balanced. This thing looks like it just rolled off the showroom floor! Report Abuse