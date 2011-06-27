Used 1997 Ford Aerostar XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 4250 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room60.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
Measurements
Height72.8 in.
Maximum payload1860.0 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Length190.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Vermillion
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Willow Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Med Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Med Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cypress Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Med Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Med Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Tangerine
  • Performance White
  • Med Calypso Green Metallic
  • Med Graphite Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Desert Violet
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mystic
