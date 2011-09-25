Used 1997 Ford Aerostar for Sale Near Me

  • 1994 Ford Aerostar
    used

    1994 Ford Aerostar

    127,982 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 1993 Ford Aerostar
    used

    1993 Ford Aerostar

    223,912 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Aerostar
  4. Used 1997 Ford Aerostar

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Aerostar

Overall Consumer Rating
4.424 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (13%)
Best Car I've ever had!
mikehs2,09/25/2011
It's a Mini Van, but I say car. To bad Ford doesn't have the foresight, or hindsight to keep building these. I guess they last too long, and are just too reliable to be manufactured by an American Car company. Very Efficient, Very Comfortable, and extremely reliable. It's the greatest and most versatile vehicle I've ever owned. Bigger than other mini-vans. It's a car. No, it's a van. Wait it's a truck. It's just a great, great vehicle. No matter what you're planning on buying, check out at least one good condition Aerostar.
