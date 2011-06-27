  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Aerostar Consumer Reviews

Great Van

jack, 06/27/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The most comfortable driving vehicle I've ever owned. 8 hours behind the wheel is very easy to do. Living in Wisconsin, the AWD has been very useful at times. The 4.0 liter is plenty of engine for this size van. I do think having to lubricate the front brakes every year is poor design. In the last 12 years I have enjoyed my Aerostar very much.

Ford truck, but in the shape of a minivan

freshbrood, 03/11/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This things just awesome. I bought a '94 XLT in 2011.. 282k miles on it. That's right- Runs like a champ. Dependable, comfy, and surprisingly just about all the electrical works, except for passenger side window and lighter. All the lights and electrical otherwise are fine, still going strong.

Surprised

Surprised, 07/20/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought used in 2003 to use primarily as a roofings sales rep van. All of my gear and literature fit perfectly! Heavy driving - bought with 160K and just turned 292K - with only minor maintenance required. Very comfortable - I'm 6'4" and 230 and was never uncomfortable during all of those miles. Van tends to soak up and hold the heat during the summer.

Crazy about this little van, it's a beaut

martha, 11/22/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Got it for a steal , 9 hundred bucks, looks and runs brand new. Bought it at auction, it did have a knot on one tire...no biggie love love love it, it holds ALL my stuff.

Great van

Josh Carter, 06/24/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I got this van new at the age of 16. This van has endured 8 years of young/teenage driving hell. So far the only thing starting to go is the trans. It has held up real well, and probably has another 100,000 to go. I does feel a lot more top heavy than it is. It is also very hard to drive in high winds, but it is the tallest mini- van around. And it is the most comfortable inside since the seats are higher than most.

