Used 2017 FIAT 500 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great little car
I had my doubt of buying my fiat. It was a great buy I love my car. It drive beautiful and so easy to fit. Love it!!!!!!!
As good as my GTI Autobahn
Car is wonderful, as much fun as any car I've owned. Enjoy driving it as much as if not more that my GTI. Enough power for this light car. Manual tranny great. Ride and handling great. The Abarths extra power must ,(I have the non turbo) be a real treat in this Italian tomato on wheels. Mine is red,adorable. Highly recommend good quality throughout. On the highway on cruise control doing 60 mpg I’m getting between 42 and 55 mpg. Highly recommend this vehicle. I have the 5 speed manual as stated, not sure how the auto grant performs with this small engine.
Seaside Perfection
I live close to a public beach and I can always parallel park this stylish ride with ease. Holds beach chairs, beach tent, cooler perfectly. Getting around town is a breeze. People always comment how cute it is and ask me how I like it. I’ve taken her on long highway trips and am amazed how comfortable it is. More spacious feel than I originally would have thought it to be. My husband enjoys it too. WE LOVE IT!!!
The latest Topolino
I would get this car as a second car or as an "only" if I lived in the city. I got it because I always wanted a Topolino since the "30's. And I love it! If you are over average height you had better check its fit.
