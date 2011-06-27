  1. Home
Used 2017 FIAT 500 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5.0
4 reviews
Great little car

Lillian, 02/22/2018
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
I had my doubt of buying my fiat. It was a great buy I love my car. It drive beautiful and so easy to fit. Love it!!!!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
As good as my GTI Autobahn

Marc, 10/16/2017
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
Car is wonderful, as much fun as any car I've owned. Enjoy driving it as much as if not more that my GTI. Enough power for this light car. Manual tranny great. Ride and handling great. The Abarths extra power must ,(I have the non turbo) be a real treat in this Italian tomato on wheels. Mine is red,adorable. Highly recommend good quality throughout. On the highway on cruise control doing 60 mpg I’m getting between 42 and 55 mpg. Highly recommend this vehicle. I have the 5 speed manual as stated, not sure how the auto grant performs with this small engine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Seaside Perfection

Penny, 01/11/2019
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
I live close to a public beach and I can always parallel park this stylish ride with ease. Holds beach chairs, beach tent, cooler perfectly. Getting around town is a breeze. People always comment how cute it is and ask me how I like it. I’ve taken her on long highway trips and am amazed how comfortable it is. More spacious feel than I originally would have thought it to be. My husband enjoys it too. WE LOVE IT!!!

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
The latest Topolino

DaveR, 07/15/2018
Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
I would get this car as a second car or as an "only" if I lived in the city. I got it because I always wanted a Topolino since the "30's. And I love it! If you are over average height you had better check its fit.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
