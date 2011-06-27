Vehicle overview

The 2009 Ferrari F430 is neither the most expensive nor the flashiest Ferrari available, but it might just be the best. Thanks to the inherent balance of its midengine layout, the relatively compact F430 is one of the sweetest-handling cars on the planet. It's also one of the sweetest-sounding -- sports cars come and go, but the soul-stirring soundtrack of the F430's 4.3-liter V8 will turn heads until filling stations stop selling gas. With the advent of the new Ferrari California retractable-hardtop roadster, the F430 has some stiff in-house competition, but the F430's lower curb weight and sharper-edged nature make it the enthusiast's choice of the two. If you can stomach the near-$200,000 base price, sports cars don't get much more rewarding than the 2009 Ferrari F430.

A large part of that reward comes in the form of 483 horsepower from the above-mentioned V8, which enables the F430 to hit 60 mph from rest in about 4 seconds flat. There are far cheaper cars with marginally better numbers -- the Chevrolet Corvette Z06/ZR1 tandem and the Nissan GT-R, to name three. That's where the F430's other charms come in, among them a sublimely balanced chassis, telepathic steering and the exotic wail of that gloriously free-revving V8. Sure, it costs more, but for the discerning sports car shopper, the F430 is totally worth the extra coin.

Like any modern-day Ferrari, the F430 is packed to the gills with advanced go-fast technology. Notably, the "manettino" (Italian for "little manager") steering wheel knob cycles through five driving modes that adjust suspension settings, stability and traction control thresholds, and the F1 automated-clutch manual gearbox's shift speed and quality. Of course, you can still order your F430 with the conventional, gated six-speed manual shifter, too. However you order your F430, though, rest assured that contemporary Ferraris, unlike their elemental forebears, are very much children of the 21st century in terms of engineering.

At the end of the day, there's a primal, unencumbered character to the F430 that sets it apart from other cars of its ilk. Of course, that's not to say that there aren't able competitors in this lofty league. Porsche's 911 GT2 and GT3 deserve a close look, as do the related Audi R8 V10 and Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4. But if you want a car that will keep seducing you with its song till the oil runs dry, the 2009 Ferrari F430 might just be in a league of its own.