Consumer Rating
(4)
2007 Ferrari F430 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Highly communicative steering, sublime responsiveness, addictive V8 yowl, a choice of coupe or convertible style, telling your friends that you own a Ferrari.
  • Expensive, styling more dramatic than beautiful, convertible's plastic rear window.
Ferrari F430 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though a couple of rivals offer equal go for less dough, the 2007 Ferrari F430 represents all that is desirable about Ferrari.

Vehicle overview

The Ferrari mystique encompasses more than performance, though that surely is in plentiful supply. Head-turning style, performance, intoxicating engine notes and exclusivity all contribute to the allure of this Italian automaker's exotic sports cars.

The 2007 Ferrari F430 is the latest model in a line of midengine V8 models from this great marque. Starting with the 308, Ferrari's V8 model lineage includes the 328, 348, F355, 360 Modena and now the F430. With nearly 500 horsepower bellowing forth from its V8, the F430 is capable of prodigious performance, such as zero to 60 in around 4 seconds and a top speed approaching 200 mph. Of course, the F430 is more than a bullet in a straight line -- a finely balanced chassis and ultra-communicative steering provide plenty of thrills on a twisty road.

Although many enthusiasts feel that the F430's styling is too busy and hence not as pure as its forebears such as the 328 or F355, there's no denying its ability to spin one's head around. Styling cues from the 360 and Enzo are evident, such as the split air intakes up front and the cylindrical taillights out back. As in the past, enthusiasts can choose between a coupe or convertible, but a fully involving driving experience is assured, whichever body style you choose.

But as enticing as the 2007 Ferrari F430 is, it's not as clear cut a choice as one may think, as recent years have brought on a number of worthy competitors. Lamborghini has a strong rival in the form of the Gallardo, and for considerably less money, one could choose the mighty Porsche 911 Turbo, Audi R8 or the sexy Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Of course, most of us can only dream of having such purchasing dilemmas. And those who can (and do) choose the prancing horse, however, will no doubt own a car that stands above all others in terms of mystique.

2007 Ferrari F430 models

The 2007 Ferrari F430 sports car is available as a coupe or as a convertible (called the Spider). Standard features include bi-xenon headlights, full power accessories, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic dual-zone climate control, power seats and an MP3-capable audio system. The F430's standard 19-inch wheels are shod with 225/35ZR19 tires in front and 285/35ZR19 tires in the rear.

As expected, the F430 can be customized through a long list of hardware and style-oriented options. Popular selections include Challenge Stradale wheels, racetrack-ready carbon-ceramic brakes, racing seats, upgraded audio, carbon-fiber interior trim, a navigation system, fitted luggage and special colors inside and out.

For those who plan on occasional track days or who just want to one-up their friends, there is the race-oriented F430 Challenge coupe. Although most mechanical specs are no different from the standard F430 F1, the Challenge is an amazing 500 pounds lighter. Contributing to the Challenge's trimness are extensive measures including the increased use of carbon fiber, Lexan windshield and windows, and a lighter, center-mounted exhaust. Other features include carbon-ceramic brakes, modified transmission gear ratios, an F1-style removable steering wheel, a lowered and firmer suspension, center-locking ("knock-off") wheels, white exterior graphics and a unique rear grille treatment. All this capability and exclusivity doesn't come cheap, as the Challenge lists for $50,000 more than a standard F430 F1.

2007 Highlights

The Ferrari F430 wails into 2007 with no changes.

Performance & mpg

The F430's 4.3-liter V8 is mounted amidships and with 483 hp at 8,500 rpm and 343 pound-feet of torque at 5,250 rpm, output is amazing for a naturally aspirated engine of relatively modest size. Power is sent to the rear wheels through either a traditional six-speed manual transmission or Ferrari's F1-style system. The F1 is an electrohydraulic transmission controlled by paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel. The F430 also has an electronically controlled rear differential -- named "E-diff" -- that helps to improve acceleration and vehicle balance. When the whip is cracked, this thoroughbred will gallop to 60 mph in around 4 seconds and top out just shy of 200 mph.

Safety

The F430 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction control and stability control. There are no side airbags. The sensitivity of the traction and stability control systems is adjustable via the "manettino" control mounted on the steering wheel. A tire-pressure monitoring system is optional.

Driving

The 2007 Ferrari F430 is a true exotic. When one blasts up to 60 mph it's almost as heart-stopping and attention-grabbing as a shuttle launch. The V8's 483 hp creates a shrieking exhaust wail that could be considered highly offensive if it wasn't so impressively addicting. Zipping by slower traffic is second nature, thanks to the ultra-responsive F1 transmission. Through the steering and suspension, the F430 superbly connects the driver to the road, and handling is balanced and rewarding for the advanced driver. For maximum driving thrills, it doesn't get much better than this.

Interior

Aggressively bolstered seats hold pilot and passenger in place during spirited driving, and weekend racers can go one better by selecting the optional carbon-fiber racing seats. In addition to a choice between aluminum and carbon-fiber interior accents, buyers may also opt for "Daytona" style seats, so called because their perforated upholstery design mimics that used in the classic 365 Daytona of the early 1970s. Although the Spider's fully automatic top lowers in just 20 seconds, its rear window is plastic, an unforgivable sin in a drop top that's priced at around 200 grand.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ferrari F430.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dream come true
claudio,10/15/2007
Waited 3 years for this car, as I put a deposit for a 360 which was later discontinued to make room for the F430. It was well worth the wait! This car really lives up to the Ferrari reputation. The design, performance and overall driving experience is amazing. Very easy to drive in heavy traffic as well, but when the road opens up is when you are treated to what this car is all about. Best car I've ever driven. Past cars. MB SL 55 MB CLK 55 Porsche Boxster S Porsche Cayenne Turbo Maserati GrandSport MC Victory (current) Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT (current).
Fun!Fun!Fun!
Bill Holbrook,08/15/2015
Spider F1 2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 6AM)
Unlike some of the other reviews I see I actually own an F430.The thrill of walking out into the garage and looking at my car and knowing that I can start it up and drive it whenever I want cannot be overemphasized.The car is so much fun to drive I can easily overlook the flaws (mainly the cost of everything).I can't go anywhere without being asked about it or having myself photographed.The way it drives around corners is always exciting and the top end is also quite exciting.I know mine goes at least 170 with the limiting factor being the driver not the car.The gas mileage has surprised me getting 17.9 on the last trip I took or 6321 miles.No mechanical issues , no overheating , no plug problems, heck, no problems at all.This is without a doubt the most fun of any car I have driven, well the 458 drives better but I don't own one.I have 14 cars right now with one a drag car that runs in the mid 9s but my F430 brings a smile to my face and anyone I take with me every time I get into it.
not worth it
LEXUSRY,09/20/2008
With the high price that consumers pay, you would expect the parts to last longer than the cheapest made vehicle out there in public. These engine, brake, electric parts are cheaply made. It reminds me of the cheap made Volkswagen car that my son use to drive. Last, what a crap stereo sound system it has.
The best Ferrari
H Shirvani,11/29/2017
F1 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 6AM)
This is the best Ferrari you can buy. I have had three other Ferraris. This is simply the best!
See all 4 reviews of the 2007 Ferrari F430
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
483 hp @ 8500 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed automated manual
Gas
483 hp @ 8500 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
483 hp @ 8500 rpm
See all Used 2007 Ferrari F430 features & specs
More about the 2007 Ferrari F430

Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Overview

The Used 2007 Ferrari F430 is offered in the following submodels: F430 Coupe, F430 Challenge, F430 Convertible. Available styles include Spider 2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 6M), Spider F1 2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 6AM), 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 6M), Challenge 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 6AM), and F1 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 6AM).

