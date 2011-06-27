Vehicle overview

The Ferrari mystique encompasses more than performance, though that surely is in plentiful supply. Head-turning style, performance, intoxicating engine notes and exclusivity all contribute to the allure of this Italian automaker's exotic sports cars.

The 2007 Ferrari F430 is the latest model in a line of midengine V8 models from this great marque. Starting with the 308, Ferrari's V8 model lineage includes the 328, 348, F355, 360 Modena and now the F430. With nearly 500 horsepower bellowing forth from its V8, the F430 is capable of prodigious performance, such as zero to 60 in around 4 seconds and a top speed approaching 200 mph. Of course, the F430 is more than a bullet in a straight line -- a finely balanced chassis and ultra-communicative steering provide plenty of thrills on a twisty road.

Although many enthusiasts feel that the F430's styling is too busy and hence not as pure as its forebears such as the 328 or F355, there's no denying its ability to spin one's head around. Styling cues from the 360 and Enzo are evident, such as the split air intakes up front and the cylindrical taillights out back. As in the past, enthusiasts can choose between a coupe or convertible, but a fully involving driving experience is assured, whichever body style you choose.

But as enticing as the 2007 Ferrari F430 is, it's not as clear cut a choice as one may think, as recent years have brought on a number of worthy competitors. Lamborghini has a strong rival in the form of the Gallardo, and for considerably less money, one could choose the mighty Porsche 911 Turbo, Audi R8 or the sexy Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Of course, most of us can only dream of having such purchasing dilemmas. And those who can (and do) choose the prancing horse, however, will no doubt own a car that stands above all others in terms of mystique.