Used 2006 Ferrari F430 for Sale Near Me

51 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F430 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  • 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2006 Ferrari F430 Spider

    13,528 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $139,990

    Details
  • 2006 Ferrari F430
    used

    2006 Ferrari F430

    18,958 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $99,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider F1
    used

    2006 Ferrari F430 Spider F1

    8,741 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $129,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ferrari F430
    used

    2006 Ferrari F430

    11,222 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $107,700

    Details
  • 2006 Ferrari F430
    used

    2006 Ferrari F430

    33,548 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,990

    Details
  • 2006 Ferrari F430
    used

    2006 Ferrari F430

    20,520 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $98,994

    Details
  • 2006 Ferrari F430
    used

    2006 Ferrari F430

    32,205 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $89,993

    Details
  • 2006 Ferrari F430 F1
    certified

    2006 Ferrari F430 F1

    7,839 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $125,480

    Details
  • 2006 Ferrari F430
    used

    2006 Ferrari F430

    25,122 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $97,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2006 Ferrari F430 Spider

    14,007 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $200,000

    Details
  • 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2006 Ferrari F430 Spider

    16,000 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $119,900

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

    10,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $118,750

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

    26,085 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $84,991

    $15,385 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

    9,685 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $120,000

    $3,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2005 Ferrari F430 Spider

    7,602 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $117,000

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430

    14,558 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $94,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430

    3,017 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $129,900

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

    2,445 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $149,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ferrari F430 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari F430
  4. Used 2006 Ferrari F430

Consumer Reviews for the Ferrari F430

Read recent reviews for the Ferrari F430
Overall Consumer Rating
4.99 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (11%)
2006 F430
ferrarifan,02/14/2006
I am more than satisfied with the 2006 F430. Although I loved the Modena 360 I used to have, the F430 is much better than the 360 in many ways. It is far smoother and faster. Its design is more aggressive and modern, although one could argue that the 360 had more artistic lines. They are both beautiful, but different. The interior is covered with the finest leather you will see in any car with beautiful stitchings. Its instrumentation is functional and elegant. The HiFi version is terrific with clean sound and base. Its handling, speed, agility, and feel are second to none. It is one of the most beautiful cars ever created with its presence noticed on any road with admirers everywhere.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ferrari
F430
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ferrari F430 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings