Used 2006 Ferrari F430 for Sale Near Me
51 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 13,528 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$139,990
- 18,958 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$99,995
- 8,741 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$129,995
- 11,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$107,700
- 33,548 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$99,990
- 20,520 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$98,994
- 32,205 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$89,993
- certified
2006 Ferrari F430 F17,839 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$125,480
- 25,122 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$97,995
- 14,007 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$200,000
- 16,000 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$119,900
- 10,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$118,750
- 26,085 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$84,991$15,385 Below Market
- 9,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$120,000$3,036 Below Market
- 7,602 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$117,000
- 14,558 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$94,995
- 3,017 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$129,900
- 2,445 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$149,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ferrari F430 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ferrari F430
Read recent reviews for the Ferrari F430
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.99 Reviews
Report abuse
ferrarifan,02/14/2006
I am more than satisfied with the 2006 F430. Although I loved the Modena 360 I used to have, the F430 is much better than the 360 in many ways. It is far smoother and faster. Its design is more aggressive and modern, although one could argue that the 360 had more artistic lines. They are both beautiful, but different. The interior is covered with the finest leather you will see in any car with beautiful stitchings. Its instrumentation is functional and elegant. The HiFi version is terrific with clean sound and base. Its handling, speed, agility, and feel are second to none. It is one of the most beautiful cars ever created with its presence noticed on any road with admirers everywhere.
Related Ferrari F430 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ferrari F430 Irvine CA
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Naples FL
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia Plano TX
- Used Ferrari FF New York NY
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Garden Grove CA
- Used Ferrari Portofino Phoenix AZ
- Used Ferrari Portofino New York NY
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia Corona CA
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Miami Beach FL
- Used Ferrari FF Hialeah FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2015 Brooklyn NY
- Used Ferrari California T 2012 Ontario CA
- Used Ferrari California T 2012 Huntington Beach CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon