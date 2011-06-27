Vehicle overview

There's always been much more to Ferraris than just performance. Styling, presence and exclusivity all play a part in a Ferrari's allure. Since the '70s-era 308 on up, Ferrari's line of midengine V8-powered sports cars has provided the most "affordable" way to access this Ferrari mystique. Some of these cars have been more successful than others. When Ferrari introduced its 360 Modena in 1999, it offered a level of performance that few cars could match, either on paper or when experienced from behind the wheel. But more recent years have ushered in new competition, including the Ford GT and Lamborghini Gallardo.

Ferrari's response is the F430, which effectively addresses the 360's weaknesses while simultaneously enhancing its strengths. The car's basic shape is similar to the 360's but is edgier and takes on many design cues from the Enzo supercar. Thanks to an aluminum space frame draped with aluminum body panels, the F430 weighs in at a relatively svelte 3,200 pounds. The body structure itself is more resistant to bending than before and is said to be more crashworthy. The heart of the F430's improvements, however, lies within (appropriately for a midengine vehicle) its drivetrain. For all to see underneath a clear rear hatch is an all-new 90-degree V8 that uses 11.3:1 compression, five main bearings, a flat-plane crank, a dry oil sump and four valves per cylinder. Displacing 4.3 liters, the F430's V8 makes 483 horsepower and a torque peak of 343 pound-feet. Accompanying the engine update is a newer version of the "F1" sequential-shift manual transmission. It now shifts smoother in everyday driving situations while still allowing super-quick upshifts and perfect rev-matched downshifts at the pull of a paddle.

Given that the F430's price can easily march into the $200,000 range, it's going to be hard for many people to consider this Ferrari as "entry-level." Even for the well-heeled, the F430 might seem like a lot considering that the Ford GT undercuts it by about $40,000. But there is no denying that the Ferrari F430 is an exceptional sports car by every measure. In terms of performance it has but a handful of equals and even fewer superiors. It will never be mistaken for anything else other than a Ferrari and will no doubt bring satisfying ownership to the lucky few able to afford one.