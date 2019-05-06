Used 2008 Ferrari F430 for Sale Near Me
- 10,793 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$122,888$29,468 Below Market
Redline European - San Diego / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A180164013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2008 Ferrari F430 Spider10,104 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$122,000$4,293 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari F430 Spider F1- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Giallo Modena over Nero - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Well-Respected by Previous Owners -Factory Options:- F1 Transmission- Carboceramic Brake System- Yellow Brake Calipers- Leather and Alcantara Interior- Alcantara in Grigio Scuro- Carbon Fiber Rear Moulding- Electric Seats- Special Contrast Stitching- Yellow Rev Counter- iPod Connection- Aluminum Dashboard Inserts- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- High Power HiFi Sound SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari F430 Spider F1, please call or email today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59AX80158680
Stock: NP4015
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-05-2019
- 5,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$124,989$5,293 Below Market
Leith Porsche - Cary / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7673 miles below market average!Options:19" Silver Alloy WheelsAdaptive suspensionAutomatic temperature controlDaytona Style Seat TrimElectronic Stability ControlFront reading lightsHigh intensity discharge headlights: Bi-XenonIlluminated entryLeather steering wheelPanic alarmPower convertible roofRemote keyless entrySpoilerTilt /Telescoping steering wheelTraction control.Recent Arrival! F430 Spider. Call (919)469-2699, visit www.leithporsche.com or stop by today only at Leith Porsche. Here at Leith Porsche we perform a very detailed preowned inspection on every used vehicle. Our detailed process is designed to ensure that all of our preowned offerings meet a high level of cosmetic appearance and mechanical operation that our clients deserve. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. And with market based pricing we are confident that our vehicles are priced competitively. Stop by today to see why Leith Porsche is a leader in the Triangle for preowned values since 1969.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A380157676
Stock: FP36731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 14,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$109,950
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Ferrari 430 has a dependable Gas V8 4.3L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wind deflector behind seats, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Traction control, Simulated suede headliner. 29 Carfax Service Records. This Ferrari 430 Features the Following Options Side-impact beams, Security system, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel filler door release, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Rear lip spoiler, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down, Pwr remote trunk/hatch release, Pwr rack- -pinion steering, Pwr mirrors w/embossed F430 name, Pwr door locks, Pwr convertible cloth top, Passenger-side visor vanity mirror, P285/35ZR19 BSW rear tires. Drive Your Ferrari 430 2dr Convertible Spider With Confidence According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 29 Service Records. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider F1 with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A880161111
Stock: 2229A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2019
- 11,393 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$129,919
Porsche of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
2008 Ferrari F430 SpiderClean CARFAX. Odometer is 960 miles below market average!WE ARE THE ONLY PORSCHE PREMIER DEALER IN THE STATE CT!!!... #PORSCHEFAIRFIELD.COM. COME SEE OUR GREAT SELECTION OF LOCALLY TRADED PREOWNED VEHICLES AT PORSCHE OF FAIRFIELD! TRADES WELCOMED!!! As part of Penske Automotive we are a dedicated Authorized Porsche Dealer delivering outstanding customer service and professional advice and consultation. Check our inventory online at www.porscheoffairfield.com!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Mauricio Sanchez at 844-770-2226 or Mauricio.Sanchez@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A180162245
Stock: 0162245A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2008 Ferrari F430 Spider11,663 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$139,900
Continental Autosports - Hinsdale / Illinois
Continental Autosports Ferrari, an Official Ferrari Dealer since 1975, presents this beautiful 2008 F430 Spider. Finished in Rosso Corsa over Crema, this Ferrari is ready for a new owner! Well equipped, options include Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone, Electric Seats, Carbon Fiber Rear Molding, Rosso Instrument Panel, IPOD Connection, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Radionavi System w/Bluetooth, Front/Rear Parking Sensors, Rosso Piping, Crema Roll Bar Upholstery, Crema Rear Shelf/Door Molding, Nero Soft Top Color, Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts & Space Saver Wheel Kit. This vehicle has gone through a rigorous 101-point inspection by Ferrari Trained Technicians and is Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Eligible. We have verified this vehicle is in proper working order and remedied any issues using only Ferrari parts. Optional 24 month Ferrari New Power Warranty which includes Roadside Assistance. Whether this is your first or 21st Ferrari, buy from an Official Ferrari Dealer. Buy from Continental Autosports and have peace of mind. Call 630-655-3535 to speak to a Ferrari specialist today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A180158826
Stock: C158826
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 29,954 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$112,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified 430 today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: 6-Speed F1 Style Paddle Shift Manual Transmission, Black Interior Color, Daytona Leather Seat Trim, Hi-Fi Sound System, Painted Brake Calipers, Scuderia Ferrari Fender Shields. This Ferrari 430 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Xenon, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Roll Stability Control, HID Headlamps. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A080159742
Stock: 3417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 9,718 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$144,900
Motorcar Classics - Farmingdale / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A080159238
Stock: 1633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,615 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$269,900
Marshall Goldman Motor Sales - Cleveland / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A680159406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,399 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$129,977
Goldmark Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A480162224
Stock: 4292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,833 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$119,900
Black Horse Motors LLC - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A180159409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$118,750
Motorwerks carline - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59AX70155051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,085 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$84,991$15,385 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Clean CARFAX.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A970155803
Stock: T1072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 9,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$120,000$3,036 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari F430 Spider F1- Argento Nurburgring over Nero - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Well-Respected by Previous Owners -Factory Options:- F1 Transmission- Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts- Red Brake Calipers- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Daytona Style Seats- Electric Seats- Stitching in Grigio Chiaro- Yellow Rev Counter- Leather Rear Shelf and Door Mouldings- High Power HiFi Sound System- Soft Top in BlackIf you are in the market for a Ferrari F430 Spider F1, please call or email today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A770152267
Stock: NC814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-06-2020
- 14,558 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$94,995
BMW of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Odometer is 2515 miles below market average! GREAT MILES 14,558! Leather, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather SeatsEXPERTS ARE SAYING"F430 represents all that is desirable about Ferrari." -Edmunds.com.WHO WE AREWe have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. We are located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but we serve customers from the North Miami Beach, Aventura, Davie, Plantation and Pompano Beach areas and have the staff to help you find the BMW vehicle you want.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A170152332
Stock: 70152332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 3,017 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$129,900
Ferrari of San Diego - San Diego / California
Ferrari of San Diego is proud to present this Extremely Clean 2007 Ferrari F430 Coupe in Nero with a Nero interior. Options Include: Nero Exterior, Nero Interior, Nero Carpets, Red Brake Calipers, 6CD Changer, Leather/Alcantara Interior Nero, Electric Seats, Instrument Panel Giallo, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, High Power Hifi with Subwoofer, Colored Special Stitching Grigio Chiaro, Material For Dashboard Inserts Carbon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A370156690
Stock: SC3129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 2,445 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$149,900
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2007 Ferrari 430 Spider in Rosso Corsa with Beige interior. Options include: Red Brake Calipers, Daytona Style Seats, Electrically Operated Seats, Carbon Fiber Rear Moulding, Yellow Rev. Counter, iPod Connection, Scudeira Ferrari Shields, Leather Rear Shelf / Door Mould, High Power Hi-Fi System, Special Stitching and Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59AX70157768
Stock: O10715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 9,607 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$116,888
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this striking 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider in Nero over Nero Full Leather/ ExtraCampionario Alcantara for sale. Carbon Fiber everywhere!! Includes the rare VIP book for when the car was built by Ferrari in Maranello with pictures and documentation. Equipped with Rosso Scuderia Brake Calipers, 6 CD Changer, Carbon Fibre for Driving Zone, Carbon Fibre Lower Cabin Zone, ExtraCampionario Leather/Alcantara Interior, Daytona Style Seats, Electric Seats, 'Scuderia Ferrari' Shields, High Power HiFi with Subwoofer, Nero Soft Top, Rosso Stitching,etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years in franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider F1 with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A270155383
Stock: 70155383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-20-2019
- 2019 Arteon