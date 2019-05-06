Used 2008 Ferrari F430 for Sale Near Me

51 listings
  • 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2008 Ferrari F430 Spider

    10,793 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $122,888

    $29,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider
    certified

    2008 Ferrari F430 Spider

    10,104 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $122,000

    $4,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2008 Ferrari F430 Spider

    5,752 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $124,989

    $5,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider F1
    used

    2008 Ferrari F430 Spider F1

    14,467 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $109,950

    Details
  • 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2008 Ferrari F430 Spider

    11,393 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $129,919

    Details
  • 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider
    certified

    2008 Ferrari F430 Spider

    11,663 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $139,900

    Details
  • 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2008 Ferrari F430 Spider

    29,954 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $112,888

    Details
  • 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2008 Ferrari F430 Spider

    9,718 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $144,900

    Details
  • 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2008 Ferrari F430 Spider

    6,615 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $269,900

    Details
  • 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2008 Ferrari F430 Spider

    13,399 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $129,977

    Details
  • 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2008 Ferrari F430 Spider

    19,833 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $119,900

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

    10,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $118,750

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

    26,085 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $84,991

    $15,385 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

    9,685 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $120,000

    $3,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430

    14,558 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $94,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430

    3,017 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $129,900

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

    2,445 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $149,900

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider F1
    used

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider F1

    9,607 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $116,888

    Details

