Used 2008 Ferrari F430 for Sale Near Me

Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri

This Ferrari 430 has a dependable Gas V8 4.3L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wind deflector behind seats, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Traction control, Simulated suede headliner. 29 Carfax Service Records. This Ferrari 430 Features the Following Options Side-impact beams, Security system, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel filler door release, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Rear lip spoiler, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down, Pwr remote trunk/hatch release, Pwr rack- -pinion steering, Pwr mirrors w/embossed F430 name, Pwr door locks, Pwr convertible cloth top, Passenger-side visor vanity mirror, P285/35ZR19 BSW rear tires. Drive Your Ferrari 430 2dr Convertible Spider With Confidence According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 29 Service Records. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Ferrari F430 Spider F1 with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFFEW59A880161111

Stock: 2229A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2019