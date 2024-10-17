Ferrari F80 First Look: Twin-Turbo V6 Hybrid Makes Nearly 1,200 HP

A cutting-edge engine

The engine alone produces 888 horsepower at a screaming 9,000 revs and has a dynamic limiter at 9,200 rpm. The powerplant is related to the unit in Ferrari's Le Mans-winning 499P race car. They share a crankcase, timing chain layout, fuel injectors and more. Each turbocharger has an electric motor to reduce the turbocharger's spool-up time, eliminating the typical brief pause in power delivery known as turbo lag.

The high-output engine is joined by a trio of electric motors that boost output to stratospheric levels. Two electric motors, making a total of 282 hp, power the front axle. A single electric motor assists the rear end. It is responsible for recovering energy to recharge the high-voltage battery, providing up to 70 kW during regenerative braking and adding 79 hp when accelerating. Motors feeding energy into both axles means this is the first of Ferrari's hypercars with all-wheel drive; power from the engine is routed through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Ferrari claims the F80's hybrid powertrain rockets the hypercar from a standstill to 62 mph in 2.15 seconds and zero to 124 mph in 5.75 seconds. The vehicle's top speed is 218 mph.