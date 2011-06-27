Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Coupe Consumer Reviews

claudio , 10/15/2007

Waited 3 years for this car, as I put a deposit for a 360 which was later discontinued to make room for the F430. It was well worth the wait! This car really lives up to the Ferrari reputation. The design, performance and overall driving experience is amazing. Very easy to drive in heavy traffic as well, but when the road opens up is when you are treated to what this car is all about. Best car I've ever driven. Past cars. MB SL 55 MB CLK 55 Porsche Boxster S Porsche Cayenne Turbo Maserati GrandSport MC Victory (current) Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT (current).