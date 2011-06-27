  1. Home
Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Challenge Consumer Reviews

1 reviews
Amazing Car

Jack, 04/22/2006
The Ferrari F430 Challenge is the best car that I have ever driven and I have had them all. It is so smooth and light to drive! Wow! It is expensive, but well worth it!

