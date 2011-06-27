  1. Home
2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast Review

Pros & Cons

  • Incredible power from front-mounted 6.5-liter V12 engine
  • Exceptionally agile handling
  • Enough cargo capacity to make it practical for daily use
  • Almost too fast to be enjoyed on public roads
  • The nearly $350K price tag
$196,580 - $214,698
Which 812 Superfast does Edmunds recommend?

So long as you can afford one, we can't recommend the 812 Superfast enough. Personalization comes not from packages but instead an extensive list of individual options, ranging from wheel design to the stitching on the parcel shelf. This wealth of options can ensure your 812 Superfast will be entirely unique.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There are cars beyond the reach of most of us — cars that are made from the finest materials, that produce unimaginable levels of performance, or both. They typically carry a price tag exceeding the cost of your average house. The Ferrari 812 Superfast is one of those cars, and if you're fortunate enough to be in the market for one, you're certainly in for a treat.

Ferrari has long been in the business of producing grand-touring cars, and the 812 Superfast is its newest and most technologically advanced offering. Making 789 horsepower from a 6.5-liter V12 engine, it's also unbelievably fast. And thanks to heady amounts of driver assistance technology, it's not a complete brute, allowing the driver to exploit its considerable limits all the while transporting a custom set of golf clubs in the trunk.

But the price to fly in this rarefied air is knocking on $350K, and prospective buyers have quite a few alternatives, most at a lower price, to the 812 Superfast. Porsche would be happy to sell you a GT2 RS for about $100,000 less. And if your checkbook is ready to go, Bentley, McLaren and especially Lamborghini would like a word with you. Then again, if you're in the market for an 812 Superfast, you might own at least one of those cars already.

2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast models

The 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast is a rear-wheel-drive, two-passenger exotic coupe powered by a front-mounted 6.5-liter V12 engine making 789 horsepower and 530 lb-ft. The only transmission available is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

As befitting a car with a starting price near $350,000, the Ferrari 812 Superfast comes impeccably trimmed with high-quality leather, carbon fiber, aluminum and faux suede. Performance hardware is equally impressive, and along with the monstrous 12-cylinder engine comes an adaptive suspension, four-wheel steering and an electronically controlled rear differential. Among the nearly inexhaustible list of options are more ordinary ones such as an upgraded 1,500-watt JBL Professional audio system, Apple CarPlay, a performance telemetry system, a nose-mounted camera, more aggressive seats with additional power adjustment (eight-way power seats are standard), and a myriad of wheel designs. Ferrari provides prospective buyers with a personal concierge to navigate all of the available options.

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
789 hp @ 8500 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the 812 Superfast models:

Slide Slip Control
Helps correct for excessive oversteer with a combination of differential control and rear-wheel steering.
Virtual Short Wheelbase
Steers the rear wheels to improve handling response at both high and low speeds.
Rearview Camera
Makes reversing easier and safer by eliminating blind spots caused by bodywork or tight confines.

More about the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast

Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast Overview

The Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast is offered in the following submodels: 812 Superfast Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.5L 12cyl 7AM).

