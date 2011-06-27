Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast
Pros & Cons
- Incredible power from front-mounted 6.5-liter V12 engine
- Exceptionally agile handling
- Enough cargo capacity to make it practical for daily use
- Almost too fast to be enjoyed on public roads
- The nearly $350K price tag
Which 812 Superfast does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
There are cars beyond the reach of most of us — cars that are made from the finest materials, that produce unimaginable levels of performance, or both. They typically carry a price tag exceeding the cost of your average house. The Ferrari 812 Superfast is one of those cars, and if you're fortunate enough to be in the market for one, you're certainly in for a treat.
Ferrari has long been in the business of producing grand-touring cars, and the 812 Superfast is its newest and most technologically advanced offering. Making 789 horsepower from a 6.5-liter V12 engine, it's also unbelievably fast. And thanks to heady amounts of driver assistance technology, it's not a complete brute, allowing the driver to exploit its considerable limits all the while transporting a custom set of golf clubs in the trunk.
But the price to fly in this rarefied air is knocking on $350K, and prospective buyers have quite a few alternatives, most at a lower price, to the 812 Superfast. Porsche would be happy to sell you a GT2 RS for about $100,000 less. And if your checkbook is ready to go, Bentley, McLaren and especially Lamborghini would like a word with you. Then again, if you're in the market for an 812 Superfast, you might own at least one of those cars already.
Ferrari 812 Superfast models
The 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast is a rear-wheel-drive, two-passenger exotic coupe powered by a front-mounted 6.5-liter V12 engine making 789 horsepower and 530 lb-ft. The only transmission available is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
As befitting a car with a starting price near $350,000, the Ferrari 812 Superfast comes impeccably trimmed with high-quality leather, carbon fiber, aluminum and faux suede. Performance hardware is equally impressive, and along with the monstrous 12-cylinder engine comes an adaptive suspension, four-wheel steering and an electronically controlled rear differential. Among the nearly inexhaustible list of options are more ordinary ones such as an upgraded 1,500-watt JBL Professional audio system, Apple CarPlay, a performance telemetry system, a nose-mounted camera, more aggressive seats with additional power adjustment (eight-way power seats are standard), and a myriad of wheel designs. Ferrari provides prospective buyers with a personal concierge to navigate all of the available options.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the 812 Superfast
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
6.5L 12cyl 7AM
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 2
|7-speed automated manual
|Gas
|789 hp @ 8500 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the 812 Superfast models:
- Slide Slip Control
- Helps correct for excessive oversteer with a combination of differential control and rear-wheel steering.
- Virtual Short Wheelbase
- Steers the rear wheels to improve handling response at both high and low speeds.
- Rearview Camera
- Makes reversing easier and safer by eliminating blind spots caused by bodywork or tight confines.
Ferrari 812 Superfast vs. the competition
Ferrari 812 Superfast vs. Porsche 911
With 690 hp, the GT2 RS pushes the 911's architecture to the limit but still falls about 100 hp short of the Ferrari. But that's not to say the GT2 RS is lacking for speed. Indeed, it might be a bit too hardcore for those buyers who might want to drive cross country. But like Ferrari, Porsche treats its buyers to a nearly endless list of customization options.
Ferrari 812 Superfast vs. Aston Martin DB11
Long ago Aston Martin was the main rival to Ferrari, offering equal measures of bespoke luxury, style and performance. The DB11 continues that fight, offering fresh but traditional styling, a hand-built interior, and a lusty V12 engine good for 503 hp. But what the DB11 has in comfort over the Ferrari, it loses in outright speed and performance.
Ferrari 812 Superfast vs. McLaren 720S Spider
McLaren might not have a storied history of building road cars, but it has been Ferrari's rival on the racetrack since the 1960s. The 720S represents McLaren's most complete and well-balanced supercar, combining excellent visibility and good ergonomics with nearly insane levels of performance. But if grand touring is a priority, the 720S lacks the storage capacity of the Ferrari.
FAQ
Is the Ferrari 812 Superfast a good car?
What's new in the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast:
- The 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast is a new model
- 6.5-liter V12 engine makes 789 horsepower
- Launches the first generation of 812 Superfast
Is the Ferrari 812 Superfast reliable?
Is the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast?
The least-expensive 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast is the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast 2dr Coupe (6.5L 12cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $336,962.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) which starts at $336,962
What are the different models of Ferrari 812 Superfast?
More about the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast
Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast Overview
The Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast is offered in the following submodels: 812 Superfast Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.5L 12cyl 7AM).
What do people think of the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 812 Superfast.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 812 Superfast featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast?
Which 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfasts are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast.
Can't find a new 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfasts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ferrari 812 Superfast for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,870.
Find a new Ferrari for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,487.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ferrari lease specials
Related Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Lexus RC F 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 TTS
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan