Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati Silicon Valley - Redwood City / California

THE FASTEST AND MOST POWERFUL FERRARI YET The first and most difficult challenge Ferrari always faces when it decides to develop a new model is to push the boundaries of its own achievements yet again. This challenge is made all the tougher when the task at hand involves designing a new 12-cylinder engine, the power unit that hailed the start of the glorious Prancing Horse story 70 years ago in 1947. On this occasion, intensive research and development focused on exploiting Ferrari’s wealth of track-derived engineering know-how has produced the 812 Superfast, designed to offer its drivers both benchmark performance across the board and the most riveting and rewarding driving experience possible. With its output boosted to 800 cv, 60 more than the F12berlinetta, the 812 Superfast is the most powerful and fastest road-going Ferrari ever built (with the exception, of course, of the rear-engined special limited-series 12-cylinders). The 812 Superfast thus ushers in a new era in Ferrari 12-cylinder history, and, in doing so, builds on the invaluable legacies of the F12berlinetta and F12tdf. To make full use of that huge power and to guarantee perfect weight distribution, the car exploits a highly evolved transaxle architecture that couples a front-mounted engine with a rear-mounted transmission. It is also the first Ferrari equipped with EPS (Electric Power Steering). Ferrari Silicon Valley is proud to present this highly optioned, 1 Owner, great color combination 2018 812 Superfast with low miles 3,038. V12 power is from Ferrari's world renowned 6.5L naturally aspirated engine producing an incredible 800 cv . There is truly nothing to equal the exhaust sound at 8500 rpm redline. Very Rare Grigio Titanio with Nero Leather interior stitched in grigio chiaro (light grey). Full electric seats with Ferrari horses stitched in light grey and black Carpets. Other options include: Satellite radio, 20 forged diamond turned rims, yellow brake calipers, carbon fiber front bumper insert, carbon fiber front spoiler, carbon fiber rear bumper sides, carbon fiber under door sills, adaptive front lights, suspension lifter, titanium exhaust pipes, front and rear parking sensors, heat insulating windscreen, Scuderia Ferrari shields, high emotion low emission, leather upholstered seat backs, colored mats with logos, charcoal alcantara boot carpet, rear shelf and rear wall plus high power hifi and passenger display. If you are looking for a very special ,highly optioned 812 with allot of carbon fiber, You've found it! This car deserves a look. Please call Ferrari Silicon Valley sales with any questions.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF83CLA2J0233767

Stock: 233767

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 01-07-2020