Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 2,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$376,988
Lexus of North Miami - North Miami / Florida
812 Superfast Superfast, V12, Giallo Modena, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Giallo Modena 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast Superfast RWD 7-Speed Manual V12
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA3J0233776
Stock: C1311800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- 3,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$359,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 812 Superfast - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - Bianco Avus over Nero - 2 Owners - Low Miles - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 2/28/21 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 2/28/25 - Factory Options: - Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel - Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts - Carbon Fiber Central Bridge - Carbon Fiber Exterior Sill Kicks - Carbon Fiber Wheel Caps - 20-inch Forged Diamond Wheels - Aluminum Brake Calipers - Titanium Wheel Bolts - Adaptive Front Lights - Suspension Lifter - Front and Rear Parking Cameras - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - High Emotion Low Emission (HELE) System - Full Electric Seats - Daytona Style Seats - Daytona Seat Alcantara Stripes in Nero - Alcantara Door Panels in Nero - Alcantara Lower Dashboard in Nero - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Bianco - Special Stitching in Bianco - Black Ring on Dashboard Vents - White Rev Counter - Apple CarPlay - High Power HiFi Sound System - Satellite Radio - Vehicle Personalization Plate If you are in the market for a Ferrari 812 Superfast, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA4J0233625
Stock: FC1503
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-05-2018
- 996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$359,800
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast in Rosso Corsa with Nero interior. Original MSRP was $456,430. Options include: Apple Carplay, Adaptive Headlights with SBL Function, Yellow Brake Calipers, Front Bumper Mouth in Carbon Fiber, Rear Side Bumpers in Carbon Fiber, Rear Diffuser in Carbon Fiber, Carbon Fiber Underdoor Cover, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone + LED's, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Carbon Fiber Upper Center Console Trim, Colored Inner Details, Dash Inserts in Carbon Fiber, Suspension Lifter, Cavallino Stitched on Headrest, Titanium Exhaust Pipes, Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler, Additional Colored Mats with Logo, High Emotion Low Emission, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Front and Rear Parking Cameras, Passenger Display, 20" Forged Wheels, Yellow Rev. Counter, Full Electric Seats, Satellite Radio, High Power Hi-Fi System, Colored Special Stitching O.R. and Glossy Black RMSV Wheels.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA4J0237528
Stock: OC3449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 4,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$340,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 812 Superfast- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- RARE Bianco Fuji over Nero - 1 Owner - Low Miles - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 7/12/21 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 7/12/25 -Factory Options:- 3-Layer Special Paint- Carbon Fiber Racing Seats- Racing Seat Lifter- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts- Carbon Fiber Central Bridge- Carbon Fiber Upper Tunnel Trim- Matte Grigio Corsa Wheels- Adaptive Front Lights- Suspension Lifter- Front and Rear Parking Cameras- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- High Emotion Low Emission (HELE) System- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Bianco- Special Stitching in Bianco- Colored Inner Details in Bianco- White Rev Counter- High Power HiFi Sound System- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 812 Superfast, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA2J0236863
Stock: NC4458
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 3,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$349,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - RARE Rubino Micalizzato over Crema - Low Miles - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 4/23/21 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 4/23/25 - Factory Options: - Out-of-Range Paint Color - Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel - Colored Steering Wheel in Crema - Leather Central Tunnel in Crema - Leather Headliner in Crema - Leather Upper Part in Crema - Horse Stitched to Headrests in Bordeaux - Special Stitching in Bordeaux - Colored Inner Details in Bordeaux - Colored Seatbelts in Bordeaux - 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels - Aluminum Brake Calipers - Satellite Radio - Parking Camera - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - High Emotion Low Emission (HELE) System - Vehicle Personalization Plate If you are in the market for a Ferrari 812 Superfast, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA7J0234820
Stock: F253257A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-06-2019
- 1,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$335,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 812 Superfast- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- RARE Grigio Silverstone Opaco (Matte) over Rosso Ferrari - 1 Owner - Very Low Miles - Like-New Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 7/10/21 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 7/10/25 -Factory Options:- Ferrari Atelier Build- Special Paint Color- Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler- Carbon Fiber Front Bumper Inserts- Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper Sides- Carbon Fiber Underdoor Covers- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts- Carbon Fiber Central Bridge- Carbon Fiber Upper Tunnel Trim- Carbon Fiber Inner Door Handles- 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels- Aluminum Brake Calipers- Titanium Wheel Bolts- Parking Camera- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- High Emotion Low Emission (HELE) System- Full Electric Seats- Leather Upholstered Seat Backrests- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Bianco- Special Stitching in Bianco- Carpets in Nuovo Rosso- Colored Mats with Logo- Colored Upper Dashboard in Rosso Ferrari- Colored Steering Wheel in Rosso Ferrari- Leather Rear Shelf in Rosso Ferrari- Leather Parcel Shelf in Rosso Ferrari- Leather Central Tunnel in Rosso Ferrari- Leather Headliner in Rosso Ferrari- Leather Upper Part in Rosso Ferrari- Leather Door Panels in Rosso Ferrari- Aluminum Rev Counter- Satellite Radio- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 812 Superfast, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA1J0236577
Stock: N249564B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-29-2019
- 4,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$344,900
Continental Autosports - Hinsdale / Illinois
Continental Autosports Ferrari presents this beautiful 2018 812 Superfast finished in 70th Anniversary Red over Cuoio. Covered under factory warranty until 4/10/2021. One owner, clean Carfax car. Purchased brand new here at Continental Ferrari. Factory maintenance included until 4/10/2025. This amazing machine is as comfortable as it is capable. Options include Nero Carpets, Satellite Radio, Matt Silver Forged Racing Wheels, Yellow Brake Calipers, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, High Emotion Low Emission, Nero Colored Special Stitching, Daytona Style Full Electric Seats w/Black Stripes, Nero Horse Stitched on Headrest, Cuoio Leather Rear Shelf, Cuoio Alcantara Parcel Shelf, Cuoio Leather Central Tunnel, Cuoio Leather Colored Upper Part, Navtrak Antitheft System, High Power HIFI System, Yellow Rev Counter, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LED's and Vehicle Personalization Plate.This vehicle has gone through a rigorous 101-point inspection by Ferrari Trained Technicians and is Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Eligible. We have verified this vehicle is in proper working order and remedied any issues using only Ferrari parts. Optional 24 month Ferrari New Power Warranty which includes Roadside Assistance. Whether this is your first or 21st Ferrari, buy from an Official Ferrari Dealer. Buy from Continental Autosports and have peace of mind. Call 630-655-3535 to speak to a Ferrari specialist today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA2J0233624
Stock: 695211
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2019
- 2,259 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$342,759
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2018 FERRARI 812 SUPERFAST EXTERIOR COLOR BIANCO AVUS INTERIOR COLOR BLU MEDIO CARPET COLOR BLU 2,259 MILES OPTIONS External colors - BIANCO AVUS 100 Internal colors - BLU MEDIO 112807 Carpets colors - BLU 168 (BLUE) SATELLITE RADIO 20 FORGED DIAMOND RIMS YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS FRONT BUMPER INSERT CARBON FIB CARBON FIBRE FRONT SPOILER REAR BUMPER SIDES IN CARBON F. CARBON FIBRE UNDERDOOR COVER REAR DIFFUSER IN CARBON FIBRE ADAPTIVE FRONT LIGHTS + SBL SUSPENSION LIFTER TITANIUM EXHAUST PIPES FRONT AND REAR PARKING CAMERAS 'SCUDERIA FERRARI' SHIELDS HIGH EMOTION LOW EMISSION COLOURED SPECIAL STITCHING - FILO SPECIALE BIANCO 2000 COLOURED INNER DETAILS - EXTRACAMPIONARIO-NOT STANDARD FULL ELECTRIC SEATS HORSE STITCHED ON HEADREST - BIANCO (WHITE) 2000 LEATHER UPHOLST. SEAT BACKREST COLOURED MATS WITH LOGO COLOURED UPPER DASHBOARD - BLU MEDIO 112807 ALCANTARA LOWER DASHBOARD ALCANTARA BLU MEDIO 6633 COLOURED STEERING WHEEL - BLU MEDIO 112807 LEATHER REAR SHELF - BLU MEDIO 112807 LEATHER CENTRAL TUNNEL - BLU MEDIO 112807 HEADLINER ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY - ALCANTARA BLU MEDIO 6633 UPPER PART IN COLORED LEATHER - BLU MEDIO 112807 ALCANTARA DOOR PANELS - ALCANTARA BLU MEDIO 6633 HIGH POWER HIFI SYSTEM WHITE REV COUNTER CARBON FIBRE DASHBOARD INSERTS CARBON FIBRE CENTRAL BRIDGE CARBON FIBRE UPPER TUNNEL TRIM CARBON FIBRE DRIVER ZONE+LEDS INTERNAL USE - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA8J0234647
Stock: 34647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 3,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$389,900
Luxury Auto Leasing - Marina Del Rey / California
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner 812 Superfast and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Full-Factory Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. VERY LOW MILES! At just 3051 miles, this 2018 Ferrari provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth, Navigation System. This Ferrari 812 Superfast also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, Voice Control. One owner, Have original manuals, This Ferrari is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Full Leather Interior Surface, ADAPTIVE FRONT LIGHTS+SBL LEATHER UPHOLST. SEAT BACKREST YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS FRONT BUMPER INSERT CARBON FIBRE REAR BUMPER SIDES IN CARBON FIBRE CARBON FIBRE REAR BOOT TRIM REAR DIFFUSER IN CARBON FIBRE CARBON FIBRE UNDERDOOR COVER CARBON FIBRE DRIVER ZONE+LEDS CARBON FOBRE CENTRAL BRIDGE CARBON FIBRE UPPER TUNNEL TRIM COLOURED INNER SETAILS COLORED SAFETY BELTS LEATHER CENTRAL TUNNEL MSRP $464,581.00 Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Maurice Zaribaf at 310-306-1556 or sales@luxuryautoleasing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA8J0237130
Stock: 37130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 1,667 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$319,000
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
ONE OWNER, LOW MILES***OPTIONS INCLUDE***-CARBON FIBER DRIVER ZONE WITH LEDS--CARBON FIBER DASHBOARD INSERTS--CARBON FIBER REAR BUMPER TRIM--CARBON FIBER ENGINE AIR FILTER BOXES--CARBON FIBER CENTER CAPS--UPGRADED HIFI SOUND--BLACK CERAMIC EXHAUT PIPES--FRONT AND REAR PARKING CAMERAS--FULL ELECTRIC SEATS--PASSENGER DISPLAY-ADDITIONAL FEATURES:- FULL BODY MATTE PPF INSTALLED FOR AN AMAZING MATTE BLACK EXTERIOR--BUILT IN FRONT RADAR***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA0J0233766
Stock: 22842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 3,341 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$334,990
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast in Rosso Corsa over Nero interior. 3 owner vehicle with last two out of Atlanta. Pristine condition with very low mileage. Special options include Satellite Radio, Matt Black Forged Racing Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Front Bumper Insert in Carbon Fiber, Rear Bumper Sides in Carbon, Carbon Underdoor Cover, Adaptive Front Lights + SBL, Suspension Lifter, Black Ceramic Exhaust Pipes, Parking Camera, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, High Emotion Low Emission, Rosso Colored Stitching, Alcantara Rosso Inner Details, Full Electric Seats, Rosso (Red) Horse Sitiched on Headrest, Colored Mats with Logo, Yellow Rev Counter, Carbon Fiber Dash Inserts, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LEDS, and other options. Manufacturer Warranty Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA6J0233108
Stock: C860
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 3,181 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$349,000
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
This 812 is a one owner vehicle serviced with Ferrari of Atlanta. It is in perfect condition and has clear protective film to protect the stunning paint. The interior is truly amazing and compliments the stunning exterior. Some options include Nero carpets, 20" forged dark painted rims, Titanium wheel bolts, adaptive front lights, suspension lifter, black ceramic exhaust pipe, front and rear parking cameras, Daytona style seats, full electric seats, satellite radio, aluminum rev counter, and a Carbon fiber central bridge. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA4J0232684
Stock: C875
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 3,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$386,995
Ferrari of Tampa Bay - Palm Harbor / Florida
Finished in Beautiful Bianco Avus 100 (White) ExteriorAlcantara Rosso FX Headliner UpholsteryBianco 2000 (White) Horse Stitched on HeadrestCarbon Fibre Central BridgeCarbon Fibre Dashboard InsertsCarbon Fibre Driver Zone + LEDSCarbon Fibre Exterior Sill KickCarbon Fibre Front Bumper InsertCarbon Fibre Rear Boot TrimCarbon Fibre Upper Tunnel TrimCinture Rot (Rosse) Coloured Safety BeltsColoured Inner Details High Emotion Low EmissionMatte Silver Forged Racing WheelNero 8500 (Black) InteriorNuovo Rosso 592A (Red) CarpetsRacing Seat LifterRed Brake CalipersRosso 0504 (Red) Coloured Speciale StitchingSatellite RadioScuderia Ferrari ShieldsWhite Rev Counter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA2J0235941
Stock: T235941
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-14-2019
- 761 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$349,900
Ferrari Maserati of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast 2dr Coupe features a 6.5L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed F1 Dual-clutch transmission. The vehicle is Rosso Corsa with a Cuoio Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 20 inch Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA8J0234812
Stock: 234812
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- 3,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$319,800
Chicago Motor Cars - West Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA2J0235471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$339,995
Ferrari Maserati of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
***WOW!!! FERRARI CERTIFIED!!! LOADED, LOW MILE, WELL KEPT, LOCAL, ONE OWNER 812 SUPERFAST WITH A $478,549 ORIGINAL MSRP!!! FULL BODY CLEAR BRA INSTALLED OPTIONS INCLUDE***-CARBON FIBER DRIVER ZONE WITH LED'S--CARBON FIBER DASHBOARD INSERTS--CARBON FIBER CENTER BRIDGE--CARBON FIBER UPPER TUNNEL TRIM--CARBON FIBER CENTER BRIDGE--CARBON FIBER REAR BENCH TRIM--CARBON FIBER SILL KICK--CARBON FIBER ROCKER PANELS--CARBON FIBER FRONT SPOILERS--CARBON FIBER FRONT BUMPER INSERT--CARBON FIBER REAR DIFFUSER--CARBON FIBER REAR BUMPER TRIM--CARBON FIBER BOOT RIM--CARBON FIBER CENTER CAPS--CARBON FIBER ENGINE AIR FILTER BOXES--SUSPENSION LIFTER--SCUDERIA SHIELDS--HIFI SOUND SYSTEM--FULL ELECTRIC SEATS--YELLOW TACH--BLACK EXHAUST PIPES--FRONT AND REAR PARKING CAMERAS--COLORED INNER DETAILS--COLORED SPECIAL STITCHING--BLACK BRAKE CALIPERS--20 FORGED RACING WHEELS IN GLOSS BLACK--AND MORE!!! PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFO!!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA4J0234662
Stock: F870A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 3,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$338,500
Ferrari Maserati Silicon Valley - Redwood City / California
THE FASTEST AND MOST POWERFUL FERRARI YET The first and most difficult challenge Ferrari always faces when it decides to develop a new model is to push the boundaries of its own achievements yet again. This challenge is made all the tougher when the task at hand involves designing a new 12-cylinder engine, the power unit that hailed the start of the glorious Prancing Horse story 70 years ago in 1947. On this occasion, intensive research and development focused on exploiting Ferrari’s wealth of track-derived engineering know-how has produced the 812 Superfast, designed to offer its drivers both benchmark performance across the board and the most riveting and rewarding driving experience possible. With its output boosted to 800 cv, 60 more than the F12berlinetta, the 812 Superfast is the most powerful and fastest road-going Ferrari ever built (with the exception, of course, of the rear-engined special limited-series 12-cylinders). The 812 Superfast thus ushers in a new era in Ferrari 12-cylinder history, and, in doing so, builds on the invaluable legacies of the F12berlinetta and F12tdf. To make full use of that huge power and to guarantee perfect weight distribution, the car exploits a highly evolved transaxle architecture that couples a front-mounted engine with a rear-mounted transmission. It is also the first Ferrari equipped with EPS (Electric Power Steering). Ferrari Silicon Valley is proud to present this highly optioned, 1 Owner, great color combination 2018 812 Superfast with low miles 3,038. V12 power is from Ferrari's world renowned 6.5L naturally aspirated engine producing an incredible 800 cv . There is truly nothing to equal the exhaust sound at 8500 rpm redline. Very Rare Grigio Titanio with Nero Leather interior stitched in grigio chiaro (light grey). Full electric seats with Ferrari horses stitched in light grey and black Carpets. Other options include: Satellite radio, 20 forged diamond turned rims, yellow brake calipers, carbon fiber front bumper insert, carbon fiber front spoiler, carbon fiber rear bumper sides, carbon fiber under door sills, adaptive front lights, suspension lifter, titanium exhaust pipes, front and rear parking sensors, heat insulating windscreen, Scuderia Ferrari shields, high emotion low emission, leather upholstered seat backs, colored mats with logos, charcoal alcantara boot carpet, rear shelf and rear wall plus high power hifi and passenger display. If you are looking for a very special ,highly optioned 812 with allot of carbon fiber, You've found it! This car deserves a look. Please call Ferrari Silicon Valley sales with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA2J0233767
Stock: 233767
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-07-2020
- 413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$349,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF83CLA0J0236540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
