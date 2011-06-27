  1. Home
2002 Ferrari 456M Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sexy styling, 442-horsepower V12 engine, can hold four people.
  • High curb weight hurts performance, high MSRP hurts trust fund.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A four-passenger GT that can run with two-seat exotics.

Vehicle overview

Continuing a tradition begun nearly 40 years earlier, Ferrari's 456M, in either GT or GTA form, offers the performance of a front engine, V12 sports car with the practicality and versatility of 2+2 seating. After all, a vehicle this stylish will attract plenty of attention from envious onlookers, all of them eager to fill those extra slots behind the front seats.

With the 456M, Ferrari has evolved its 2+2 offering from such underwhelming models as the 400i and 412 of the '80s and early '90s to this highly capable and dazzling machine that truly deserves its billing as a "four seat sports car."

Vital to its role as a high-speed GT car, the 456M features the requisite Ferrari V12 under its long, sloping hood. Displacing 5.5 liters and producing 442 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, the 456M offers drivers a 5.1-second zero-to-60 time and a top speed of over 185 mph. Four overhead camshafts operate four valves per cylinder while a Bosch Motronic fuel injection system features injectors with dual spraying angles for precise combustion control.

Even more unique, this Ferrari can be had with an automatic transmission in the 456 GTA. As with the six-speed manual transmission, the four-speed automatic is combined with the rear axle to offer near perfect front/rear weight distribution. Using adaptive technology, the computer-controlled automatic can pick from relaxed or high performance shift patterns based on throttle input, engine RPM, and vehicle speed. Pulling the shift lever from fourth gear to third gear keeps the transmission in its most aggressive mode for optimum vehicle performance.

The 456M boasts a slippery body made up of aluminum panels (except for a carbon-fiber hood) that are welded to a steel tube chassis. This combination helps reduce weight while maintaining a rigid structure. A four-wheel independent suspension, complete with driver selectable settings for normal or sport mode, further enhances this Ferrari's multipurpose mission.

Inside the 456M you'll find four seats covered in Connolly leather. Front seats offer five-way power adjustments, including adjustable lumbar, seat height, and seat angle. These seats also slide forward automatically to allow access to the rear cabin, where a fold-down center armrest and seatback storage pockets await rear passengers. Large, clear gauges, side-impact airbags, automatic climate control, and a trademark three-spoke steering wheel work to give the 456M classic looks and modern convenience.

Should all that not be enough, you can outfit your 456M with red brake calipers, Daytona style seat trim, a color-matched steering wheel and dash pad, and, for a mere $3,725, matching Connolly leather luggage.

Who says wealth doesn't have its advantages?

2002 Highlights

The 456M carries over unchanged for the 2002 model year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ferrari 456M.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

what more can I say
hats to you,04/26/2002
This is much more than a car...it is a passion.....an expression of ones desire to enjoy life. Sure it cost me nearly 400k Canadian, but driving it is like nothing else out there with four palm sizes of rubber in contact with the road. Outragioulsy fun to command.
456M
iced,04/28/2002
IT IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD.
Fun Times
bigwil,05/22/2002
From the day I first day I saw my baby I knew I was in love. However,when I went to the dealership they treated me not so well due to the fact that I'm 25 and wasn't dressed like the normal buyer. However all that changed when I showed up the next day with $246,000 cash, and drove away in my new car. This car is sheer beauty in motion. Anyone with the means to purchase one should get this car as fast as possible.
Solid 4 seater performance car
S. Ferrari,04/08/2004
I read some of the other reviews and wonder if these folks really owned one of these. I have. It's a great performance four seater, but a few issues mostly around window seal integrity and the electrical system. The car left me stranded once. Worse issue of all is a MSRp of $240K and a two year later value of $120K. The weakest of any Ferrari ever. Great grocery gettter and great hp for a four seater.
See all 4 reviews of the 2002 Ferrari 456M
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
9 city / 14 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
442 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
9 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
442 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2002 Ferrari 456M features & specs
More about the 2002 Ferrari 456M

Used 2002 Ferrari 456M Overview

The Used 2002 Ferrari 456M is offered in the following submodels: 456M Coupe. Available styles include GTA 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl 4A), and GT 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl 6M).

