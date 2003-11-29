Used 2003 Ferrari 456M for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Ferrari 456M GTA in Light Blue
    2001 Ferrari 456M GTA

    4,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $95,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ferrari 456M

The Best Car
aglampert,11/29/2003
The 456M GTA is the best everyday car I have ever had. It is reliable and great to drive. The public seems to believe that a Ferrari is difficult to maintain, but I have not found this to be the case. I do agree that regular service is more expensive than a Mercedes or Aston but well worth it. The only problem is that my wife has found that she also likes diving the 456.
