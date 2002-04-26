Used 2002 Ferrari 456M for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
456M Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2001 Ferrari 456M GTA in Light Blue
    used

    2001 Ferrari 456M GTA

    4,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $95,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ferrari 456M searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 456M
  4. Used 2002 Ferrari 456M

Consumer Reviews for the Ferrari 456M

Read recent reviews for the Ferrari 456M
Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
what more can I say
hats to you,04/26/2002
This is much more than a car...it is a passion.....an expression of ones desire to enjoy life. Sure it cost me nearly 400k Canadian, but driving it is like nothing else out there with four palm sizes of rubber in contact with the road. Outragioulsy fun to command.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ferrari
456M
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Ferrari 456M info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings