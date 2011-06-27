  1. Home
Used 2001 Ferrari 360 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 360
6 reviews
360 in vegas

catman, 06/07/2003
Having owned Porsches all my adult life even though Ferraris were available, the 360 Spider with F1 trans was a car to drive everyday as the Porsche. The hard part to find one. I finally acquired one and it has been a ball. Sitting still the car moves people and on the highway it moves the driver. The Tubi exhaust gives you that added plus going through the underpasses and tunnels, takes it right to Monte Carlo and F1 races.

Always Wanted One, Finally Got One

Porsche Crazy, 09/05/2005
We've had the Spider almost a year and have enjoyed every moment. Not only is it reliable but gets more thumb's up from people on the road than our 355 Berlinetta or 911 Turbo ever did. Lots of power, excellent sound, great handling; this car is a complete package.

Excellent

Adam Rappin, 06/11/2002
This is the greatest car you can ever buy. It has leather interior and very very comfortable.

360 Modena NY

Speedy, 10/15/2008
Upgraded from a Porshe 911. As far as the handling, it's hard to say. The 911 is like a roller coaster on a track. The sound and the power of the 360 is amazing! The car screams so loud, you really do not need a radio in this car. The exhaust is music to my ears. All in all, it's AWSOME !!!

What Was I Thinking?

adam penske, 06/27/2002
It's gorgeous! It's fantastic. But it's still Viper fodder. What ever happened to the days that Ferrari meant the absolute best?

