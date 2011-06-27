  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Summit
  4. Used 1996 Eagle Summit
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

1996 Eagle Summit Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Eagle Summit for Sale
List Price Estimate
$772 - $1,823
Used Summit for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Poor Eagle. Dodge and Plymouth get sporty and attractive Neons, while Eagle must make do with the Mitsubishi-built Summit. We don't think that the Summit is a bad car or anything, but its styling looks a little milque toasty next to its well-groomed cousins.

The Coupe, however, can be turned into a slick little performer when it's equipped with the ESi Package. The addition of alloy wheels rounds out this not-bad looking coupe and the 113-horsepower engine can move its 2200 pounds with alacrity.

The Eagle Summit Sedans are flying with clipped wings when they compete against compact sedans from Chevrolet and Ford. Once again, the car is competent, but invisible in this market. Nothing about the Summit sedan stands out, and its relatively high cost, due to the rising yen, makes this car impractical for those who are shopping for a value-priced compact.

Summits are decent cars, and the ESi coupe is a pretty good value; optioned out it costs under $14,000 and delivers a good time. Steer away from the Summit sedan if possible. Better deals are available down the road at a Ford, Chevy, or Dodge dealer.

A cross between a mini minivan and a mid-size station wagon, the Summit Wagon is a direct descendant of the Dodge/Plymouth Colt Vista from the late Eighties. Mitsubishi pioneered the mini minivan concept nearly a decade ago, when it's funky wagon was first distributed through Chrysler dealerships. The Colt Vista became a minor cult favorite with active families because of its versatility and reliability.

In 1992, Mitsubishi followed up with this little number, and again offered Chrysler the opportunity to distribute a version at Jeep-Eagle stores. Lacking the four conventionally-opening side doors that the Colt Vista had, the Summit Wagon makes do with a sliding right side door and a tailgate. Available with all-wheel drive, the Summit Wagon plays many roles for its owner. With the rear seats folded, it can haul a week's worth of camping gear to your favorite site. Or, with the rear seat in place, it comfortably seats five passengers and a generous amount of cargo. The Summit Wagon is at once a minivan, sport utility and midsize sedan.

Unfortunately, not many buyers seem to want such a versatile vehicle. Mitsubishi canceled its versions of these wagons last year due to lackluster sales, and Eagle is expected to do the same soon. Changes for 1996 are limited to color and fabric changes. There are several mini minivans similar to the Summit in size and concept due on the market soon; one of them is already here, and it's available at your local Honda dealer. We think the Summit Wagon is a far better value than the Odyssey, but test drive both to be sure it's right for you.

1996 Highlights

Nothing changes for the Mitsubishi-built Summit except a new choice of paint colors. The Summit wagon, a cross between a sedan and a minivan, gets new colors and seat fabrics.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Eagle Summit.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GOTALEMON
MN.woman,08/04/2004
BOUGHT THE CAR NEW AND HAD PROBLEMS FROM DAY ONE. LOTS OF RATTLING. THE HORN WOULDN'T WORK. BRAKE SYSTEM PROBLEMS, THE TRANSMISSION WENT OUT TWO TIMES. THE GAS CAP LOCK STICKS AND I'VE HAD TO GET HELP AT GAS STATIONS BEFORE PUMPING. WATER PUMP REPLACED, REPLACED THERMOSTAT,MANY OTHER SMALL PROBLEMS
See all 1 reviews of the 1996 Eagle Summit
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Eagle Summit features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Eagle Summit

Used 1996 Eagle Summit Overview

The Used 1996 Eagle Summit is offered in the following submodels: Summit Sedan, Summit Coupe, Summit Wagon. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, DL 2dr Coupe, LX 4dr Wagon, 4dr Wagon AWD, DL 4dr Wagon, ESi 4dr Sedan, and ESi 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Eagle Summit?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Eagle Summits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Eagle Summit for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Eagle Summit.

Can't find a used 1996 Eagle Summits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Eagle Summit for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,294.

Find a used Eagle for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,273.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle Summit for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,043.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,991.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Eagle Summit?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Eagle lease specials
Check out Eagle Summit lease specials

Related Used 1996 Eagle Summit info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles