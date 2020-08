Used 1996 Eagle Summit Consumer Reviews

MN.woman , 08/04/2004

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

BOUGHT THE CAR NEW AND HAD PROBLEMS FROM DAY ONE. LOTS OF RATTLING. THE HORN WOULDN'T WORK. BRAKE SYSTEM PROBLEMS, THE TRANSMISSION WENT OUT TWO TIMES. THE GAS CAP LOCK STICKS AND I'VE HAD TO GET HELP AT GAS STATIONS BEFORE PUMPING. WATER PUMP REPLACED, REPLACED THERMOSTAT,MANY OTHER SMALL PROBLEMS