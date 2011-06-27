Estimated values
1996 Eagle Summit DL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,507
|$1,712
|$1,823
|Clean
|$1,329
|$1,513
|$1,613
|Average
|$973
|$1,115
|$1,192
|Rough
|$616
|$717
|$772
Estimated values
1996 Eagle Summit LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,940
|$2,153
|$2,269
|Clean
|$1,710
|$1,903
|$2,007
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,402
|$1,484
|Rough
|$793
|$902
|$960
Estimated values
1996 Eagle Summit DL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,850
|$2,063
|$2,179
|Clean
|$1,631
|$1,823
|$1,928
|Average
|$1,194
|$1,344
|$1,425
|Rough
|$757
|$864
|$923
Estimated values
1996 Eagle Summit ESi 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,594
|$1,802
|$1,915
|Clean
|$1,405
|$1,593
|$1,694
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,174
|$1,253
|Rough
|$652
|$755
|$811
Estimated values
1996 Eagle Summit 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,984
|$2,197
|$2,314
|Clean
|$1,750
|$1,942
|$2,047
|Average
|$1,281
|$1,431
|$1,514
|Rough
|$811
|$920
|$980
Estimated values
1996 Eagle Summit ESi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,764
|$1,974
|$2,090
|Clean
|$1,555
|$1,745
|$1,849
|Average
|$1,138
|$1,286
|$1,367
|Rough
|$721
|$827
|$885
Estimated values
1996 Eagle Summit LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,704
|$1,914
|$2,028
|Clean
|$1,503
|$1,692
|$1,794
|Average
|$1,100
|$1,247
|$1,326
|Rough
|$697
|$802
|$859