Used 1994 Eagle Summit Consumer Reviews

Best car I ever owned. jlf , 10/17/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car new in 1994. Over the years, drove it hard. Did routine maintenance when due. Replaced 3 timing belts, the accessory belts 2 times, 1 alternator, normal replacements of expendables like tires, batteries, brake pads. I live in MN, where we use tons of salt each winter. Only in the last year has the body started to rust. Other than that, it has the original engine and manual tranny, neither of which ever has been opened. Synchros still work, and it uses no oil. It is criminal that these cars no longer are available in the US. Bring these cars back! This vehicle was the same as the 3-door Mitsubishi Expo. Mitsubishi should aggressively market them.

good car/great price cimil , 07/29/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was my first car purchase. As is always the case, I wanted to get the best car possible for my money...which was not much at the time. I've had my '94 eagle Summit for over 7 years now and have had no problems with it. It is an economy car that I have been very pleased with.