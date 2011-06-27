Used 1994 Eagle Summit Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
3 reviews
List Price Estimate
$853 - $2,016
Best car I ever owned.

jlf, 10/17/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this car new in 1994. Over the years, drove it hard. Did routine maintenance when due. Replaced 3 timing belts, the accessory belts 2 times, 1 alternator, normal replacements of expendables like tires, batteries, brake pads. I live in MN, where we use tons of salt each winter. Only in the last year has the body started to rust. Other than that, it has the original engine and manual tranny, neither of which ever has been opened. Synchros still work, and it uses no oil. It is criminal that these cars no longer are available in the US. Bring these cars back! This vehicle was the same as the 3-door Mitsubishi Expo. Mitsubishi should aggressively market them.

good car/great price

cimil, 07/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was my first car purchase. As is always the case, I wanted to get the best car possible for my money...which was not much at the time. I've had my '94 eagle Summit for over 7 years now and have had no problems with it. It is an economy car that I have been very pleased with.

Great little car

Foo Fighter, 05/29/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I am parting with my Eagle Summit ESI after 140,000 miles. I originally bought it for my wife to commute to school. It cost $10,000 and was paid off in a year. After she got pregnant in 1998 I bought a larger "safer" car and I started driving this little puddle jumper. I wasn't thrilled about inheriting this car but it won me over through driving fun (upgraded suspension and manual transmission) and reliability. This car has never broken down...in 140,000 miles NEVER. It still hasn't needed a clutch or exhaust or any major engine components. I keep the oil in it and flush & fill the radiator yearly and the thing just keeps on running. Well worth the money.

