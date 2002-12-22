Used 1992 Eagle Summit for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Summit Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Eagle Summit searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Summit
  4. Used 1992 Eagle Summit

Consumer Reviews for the Eagle Summit

Read recent reviews for the Eagle Summit
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
This Eagle still fies high!!
twilasangel,12/22/2002
Out of many economic vehicles I have owned, the Eagle is by far the best! Repairs may cost a bit more for the Eagle, however, you pay for what you get. All mitsubishi motors if maintained, are die hards. Chrysler's sleek look and wide wheel base (For a small sized car) make this car a dream to drive. Our 1992 Eagle Summit 4 door sedan, with A/C, has 249454km on the odometer. Still purrr-ing like a kitten, we travel on for next-to-little expense.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Eagle
Summit
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Eagle Summit info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings