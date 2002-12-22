Used 1992 Eagle Summit for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Eagle Summit searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Eagle Summit
Read recent reviews for the Eagle Summit
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating41 Review
Report abuse
twilasangel,12/22/2002
Out of many economic vehicles I have owned, the Eagle is by far the best! Repairs may cost a bit more for the Eagle, however, you pay for what you get. All mitsubishi motors if maintained, are die hards. Chrysler's sleek look and wide wheel base (For a small sized car) make this car a dream to drive. Our 1992 Eagle Summit 4 door sedan, with A/C, has 249454km on the odometer. Still purrr-ing like a kitten, we travel on for next-to-little expense.
Related Eagle Summit info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Charlotte NC
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Arlington TX
- Used Cadillac CTS Garland TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Irvine CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class San Diego CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Edison NJ
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Newark NJ
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Dallas TX
- Used INFINITI G35 Oakland CA
- Used Ford Expedition Tacoma WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 2015 Plano TX
- Used Dodge Charger 2018 San Francisco CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2018 Allentown PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon