Used 1992 Eagle Summit Consumer Reviews
This Eagle still fies high!!
twilasangel, 12/22/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
Out of many economic vehicles I have owned, the Eagle is by far the best! Repairs may cost a bit more for the Eagle, however, you pay for what you get. All mitsubishi motors if maintained, are die hards. Chrysler's sleek look and wide wheel base (For a small sized car) make this car a dream to drive. Our 1992 Eagle Summit 4 door sedan, with A/C, has 249454km on the odometer. Still purrr-ing like a kitten, we travel on for next-to-little expense.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Summit
Related Used 1992 Eagle Summit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons