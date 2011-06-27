Used 2017 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews

Chris Mobley , 12/23/2018 GTC 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M)

One of a kind. Awesome ownership experience. Three years of ownership...no problems at all. Fantastic build quality. Great track car. Nothing else compares...I want two more. It’s a Viper...what else needs to be said?