Used 2008 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Viper
4.5
List Price Estimate
$36,469 - $60,187
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Perfectly stable at 70mph and 160+mph.

Jason D, 10/21/2018
SRT-10 2dr Convertible (8.4L 10cyl 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

If you stomp on the gas with no electronic assists with one tire on flat pavement and the other on bumpy roads while one hand steering while texting then yes it will be unstable. But otherwise if you are actually driving the car then it is fine. But you have to drive it. Not the conputer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Not for the faint of heart

Jason, 02/18/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is probably the most extreme car I have ever owned. The acceleration of this car is unbelievable, and the attention it receives rivals that of any other exotic car I have seen. The fuel economy average I have seen is about 13mpg, and getting into and out of the car is not very easy, but other than that, I don't see why this car could not be a daily driver. I will definitely have at least 12,000 miles a year on this car.

great

fred, 03/24/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

it's is a good vehicle and great handling and stuff like that. gas mileage is ok but not the best of the best

danger!

bundas, 10/21/2008
1 of 7 people found this review helpful

first viper, second new car. @70 very unstable, needs traction control. stepped out of 550 maranello to drive this home, scary experience. seats too close to steering wheel. need optional 2" lower railing

Mad Fun

Doug, 01/10/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

What interested me in the Viper was performance from a front engined car. My Viper has an all out hold on pure race feel. Inside is a little cramped at first feel with scary blindspots, but the option of turbo upgrade that will flat out out accelerate anything ( If of course you can keep the rubber on the ground. I'm enjoying? Thanks Dodge.

