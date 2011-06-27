Used 2006 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews
Coupe 2006
Compared to the SRT convertable, this is tighter, quieter and more solid. The car is brutal for those who havent driven one. Not much creature comforts, but tons of torque and HP. Smooth ride, very tight handling, and awesome if not the best brakes of any car. Spin the tires with ease, If you like attention, this is your car, thumbs up everywhere you go, unlike the corvette, which hardly gets a second look, I have both.
Best car ever!!
I bought this car a little while ago, and i couldn't be any happier. It makes me so excited to drive, it's my 4th car and I love it. No car better on the road.
Exhaust sound
Bought my first Viper Coupe, a 2006, Wednesday, the 31st of May 2006. Car no. 59. Traded in my 2004 Z06 Corvette. The Corvette was awsome but quite docile compared to the Viper. The Viper's natural fit when you shut the door is amazing. The shifter is where it sould be, the pedals are adjustable to fit your personal preference and the handling is amazing. The only detraction from the Viper is the exhaust sound. The Corvette was far better because of the rear-exit exhaust. The Vipers exhaust goes through side pipes that gets vey hot. The Viper is a far better, truer sports car than the Corvette. It rides rough but with 13 inch tires on the back that the way it should ride. Amazing!
2006 Viper
I'm sure there are good Vipers out there but unfortunately mine has seen the shop over 29 times. Chrysler Customer Service is not helpful and the district manager (Tampa) will not return any phone calls. I have a large book of service documentation showing all the problems this vehicle has and Dodge will not do anything about it. After dealing with their customer service for over year I'm giving up and buying something else, they won! I know there are sometimes lemons and I can accept that. What I cannot accept is how Dodges customer service operates and the lack of responsibility they take over such vehicles.
