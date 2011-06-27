Used 2006 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews

Coupe 2006 jamie , 11/11/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Compared to the SRT convertable, this is tighter, quieter and more solid. The car is brutal for those who havent driven one. Not much creature comforts, but tons of torque and HP. Smooth ride, very tight handling, and awesome if not the best brakes of any car. Spin the tires with ease, If you like attention, this is your car, thumbs up everywhere you go, unlike the corvette, which hardly gets a second look, I have both. Report Abuse

Best car ever!! ocivictuner5 , 10/05/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car a little while ago, and i couldn't be any happier. It makes me so excited to drive, it's my 4th car and I love it. No car better on the road.

Exhaust sound Besty , 06/07/2006 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought my first Viper Coupe, a 2006, Wednesday, the 31st of May 2006. Car no. 59. Traded in my 2004 Z06 Corvette. The Corvette was awsome but quite docile compared to the Viper. The Viper's natural fit when you shut the door is amazing. The shifter is where it sould be, the pedals are adjustable to fit your personal preference and the handling is amazing. The only detraction from the Viper is the exhaust sound. The Corvette was far better because of the rear-exit exhaust. The Vipers exhaust goes through side pipes that gets vey hot. The Viper is a far better, truer sports car than the Corvette. It rides rough but with 13 inch tires on the back that the way it should ride. Amazing!