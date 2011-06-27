Used 2000 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews
More fun than a barrel of monkeys!
After looking at several high-performance vehicles, I was drawn to the Viper GTS. The roar of it's mighty V10 brought back memories of the muscle cars of old. The car has proven to be wicked fast, very comfortable, and with supermodel looks. NOT for introverts, fans will swarm you as though you are a major celebrity. Celebrities: Forget blending in. On the track it performs like no other car. Corvette who? You will not be able to wipe the smile off of your face when you own a Viper.
Dodge Viper GTS
Super fast car with excellent handling. Much more refined compared to my 1996 RT-10. Ive had a viper since 1998 and still own one today (2004). Never have any problems. Service is very affordable. Not much out there than can keep up.
There can be only one!
This is not a car of creature comforts. This is a race car for the street. Sitting down in the cockpit youll note the absence of such luxu-items such as cupholders and power seats. 6 white digital gauges present the car's vitals. The exterior design has to be the most radical and beautiful form a car designer could imagine. The snake head visage of the front fascia, then flows up and back to meet the twin- bubble cockpit canopy. Be prepared for the magical effect the Viper has on crowds wherever you go. No other car will dominate the attention of those around you like the Viper.
A few facts for you
This car is not an easy car to operate. The viper was made to do 3 things. Go like hell, stop well, and corner well. Luxuries like traction/yaw control, heads up displays, and even an awesome radio are not part of what viper is about. If you want those things, go buy a corvette! Nothing turns heads like the viper, so expect a lot of attention, especially from kids. Acceleration takes practice to not break traction. You must learn to press the pedal not stomp on it! If you get a flat tire, plan on a flatbed because the car cannot be towed and I didn't trust the donut you get for a spare. Buy a used rim and put a tire on it. Finally, watch out for the law, because they will be watching for u!
Sponsored cars related to the Viper
Related Used 2000 Dodge Viper Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner