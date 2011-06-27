Used 1997 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews

I have owned the car since new for 6 years now. Eevn now, after all that time, the power and handling of this car still amazes me. This car IS NOT recommended for the faint of heart, posers and Wusses - I recommend a Ferrari for those people.

This is my 2nd Viper. I purchased a 1994 RT/10 in '97 and enjoyed the car both on and off the track. Track experience was with the IL Region Viper Club of America. Which included drag racing, autocross and road racing events. My most recent Viper is the '97 Coupe. Much more refined, better handling, more power, and better aerodynamics. I have installed about $15k worth of aftermarket to increase performance. This includes BIG brakes, alum. flywheel, short shifter, hi-ratio roller rockers, smooth tubes, headers/catback exhaust, 3:55 gear, rollbar and fire extinguisher. Car is still street legal, good manners, and all amenties such as air, pwr wndows, stereo, etc. Run 11's in qtr!

Thank you Dodge and Carroll Shelby! , 05/04/2016 GTS 2dr Coupe

2 decades later and this car is still a rock star! Without a doubt, one of the most underrated and underpriced supercars out there. Edmunds value calculator estimates at $25k. LOL. Going rate for a 20k mile Blue and White GTS is almost double that which is less than 50% depreciation rate in all these years. Great resale value! Forget about the overpriced GTRs, Lambos, etc which will not be as timeless of a design as this Viper. Would you really think a GTR was cool if it wasn't as fast as it is. Lambos would still be cool even if they were slow but one would think it was way faster than it was for the money. With the forged internals, in this particular model Viper, there's endless amounts of horsepower available with adding turbos and superchargers while costing tens and thousands dollars less. I purchased this vehicle to enjoy for myself then realized how much attention and admirers it still gets whereever it's driven. Dodge essentially put a race car on the road and included it with only the essentials. The A/C and power windows were just an added bonus. I rated the survey as well as I did because when you purchase a car like this, gas mileage, luxury, spa comfort is not a concern. The icing is, values will only continue to increase while expressing being proud to be an American!