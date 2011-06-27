Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Sprinter 2500-144 CRD-2008 PonchoV , 12/31/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This German Diesel van is one of the finest truck that I have ever driven. Fuel milage is 22 mpg regularly. The hyway handling is more like a car that a truck. In city the 144 is never hard to get through stop & go traffic. The seats don't look like much but w/ many adjustment at the finger tip it is easy to get relocated. Removed the metal divider behind the driver & passenger seats. Now moving to the back doesn't require stopping & going outside to open the side door. Hang a plastic clear curtain behind the seats & the A/C will not work so hard to keep the front cold. Do a lot of cross country driving & the tank range is plenty but could be larger. Stock tires don't get over 30k Report Abuse

Awesome Van CRL , 02/26/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I was very hesitant about buying this van. It is my 1st import or diesel vehicle. Bought this vehicle w/650 miles, 144" & std roof. Dealer titled previously. Drove it home on a hwy (150miles) @ ~15F and got 19.7mpg (speed 65mph). Drove it on another hwy trip (300miles) @ ~30F and got 23mpg (speed 55-65mph). No crankcase oil used so far @ 1400miles. Starts unbelievably fast and w/o assist @ 0F (no cords for block heaters, etc. - only 1 battery). No exhaust fumes (completely clear - even in the winter from a cold start), quiet, economical and fast. This diesel van is not like the domestics out there. Some great minds must have come together to build this vehicle. Nice vehicle. Report Abuse

Got to love it! Jeff , 09/14/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful How can you not like a ten foot tall van that carries 3000lbs and still gets 18 MPG when I run it at the top speed of 81 MPH. I can even get 20 MPG if I don't exceed 65 MPH! Report Abuse

08 dodge sprinter 3500 170" cargo A.Ash. , 03/20/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This van had 35 miles when bought new, Had a very bad vibration, Had the dealer to rotate & balance all tires, assuming its fixed, took it home vibration ia alot worse. took to the dealer again, again, and again. finally they changed front tires only and force balance , no luck. after 1 month back and forth , the dealer agreed on changing all tires , vibration is gone about 85% .also had power steering leak they had the rack replaced, fixed. fuel gauge gets stock, doesn't read correct, have to get it fixed. alligment had to be done also when r&r. rack. Hopefully nothing else goes wrong. Drove 5 sprinters they all have this vibration also rack is a comon proplem. Don't buy it if vibra.noticed Report Abuse