Used 1992 Dodge Shadow for Sale Near Me

I had one of these I bought new in 1990 and put 100,000 trouble free miles on it. I bought a new one in 1992 for my mother-in-law and she drove it until she passed away. She loved it and it has sat the last few years as we just could not sell it. I started driving it again recently and it runs like the day we bought it. These were good cars for the money, this car has 77,000 miles on it without a single problem.

