Used 1992 Dodge Shadow Highline Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room47.5 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
