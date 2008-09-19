Used 1997 Dodge Ram Wagon for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Wagon
elliott,09/19/2008
my Dodge 2500 conversion 3.9 V6 has power like a rocket kept tuned and oiled,excellent gas mileage. Had minor electrical issues not resolved by dealership on three tries independent solved it. Chicago to Mississippi pulling u-hauls with ease. Ride and sight good decent rode manners. Drove this van in police transport work also. Handles best with maintenance kept.In 5 yrs ownership always started never broke down.Chrysler got it wrong not up-dating. Benz/Chrysler replacement van ugly. I have spent maybe $ 1000.00 in repair during 5yrs.