Used 1992 Dodge Ram Wagon Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
92 Dodge RamWagon B250

gabe, 09/18/2010
This van has been used for everything from driving us all to church to family vacations to hauling hay (the seats come out and get stored in the garage). Easy to drive and love the space! Beautiful interior too. Wife likes it.

92 Dodge B 250 Conversion van

andrews, 09/25/2007
This has been an excellent vehicle for family vacation and fun to drive. It handles very well in the changing weather in Nebraska, and mechanically, it has been a sound car. Never had a mechanical problem, just general maintenance has kept it rolling.

See all Ram Wagons for sale

