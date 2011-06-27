Used 1995 Dodge Ram Wagon Van Consumer Reviews
Best Passenger Van Out There
My wife and I purchesed a full sized Dodge Van in 1995. I cant tell you how happy we are with that purchess. We have driven over 115000 mi without so much as a hiccup. We cahnge the oil regurally and get most of the required serviceings There is not so much as a flake of rust and the engine and drive train still look brand new. I firmly believe this vechical will be running long after I go to meet my maker. Thanks Dodge.
95 SLT 2500 conversion van
This is the best vehicle that I have owned as far as repairs. The only thing that has ever gone wrong with this van are the general maint. things. Teh van has been all over the east coast with no problems. I ordered it with the 318 in case I ever wanted to tow anything with it. The van with the V-8 still gets 20 mpg over the road. I would highly recommend these vans as they comfortable nad fun to drive, and are a good vehicle for the money..
my review
I like the way this van handles, it's power and luxury. It's just a good all- a-round van and it looks good.
95 Ram Van
Very servicable from the start. Plenty of power,towed a heavy pop-camper at 95mph in Montana, I can always tow it at highway speed and keep up with any traffic. I do all maint. and most repairs myself. I fix before it breaks. Fuel pump went out at 123000, replaced water pump, alternater, starter just in case. I thought the trans was gone but only blew a hose. Uses about one quart of oil in 3000mi. Power door locks are not reliable. Windshield leaks and wind noise.
