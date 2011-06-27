  1. Home
Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck

hangnloose, 03/11/2002
I highly recommend this truck. I bought mine brand new from the factory. It is a dually and it gets 19 miles to the gal. of diesel. The only thing that is bad is it has no weight in the rear end unless you are towing, which it is a great tower. It tows a 32' fifth wheel trailer with no problem.

