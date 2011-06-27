  1. Home
Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Women owner in a mans truck

msjbaker, 08/14/2009
Woman owner, I get looks from men all the time while driving this truck. I use this truck for my business, I bought it used. Love the power of the Hemi. Interior, center fold down counsel, is fine, I am a smoker and it needs a larger ashtray, I spend a lot of time in this truck every day. Ride and comfort are very good.

An excellent work truck for hard needs

McGregor, 06/17/2005
A super hauler, reliable and tough. We recommend this truck for those who need a hard working truck. With a comfortable interior and easy to read controls, this truck is as much a pleasure to drive as it is a worker. Excellent acceleration on demand is a welcome plus.

Power Wagon

mike, 07/10/2005
I have had my Power Wagon for a month,and use it daily in the construction business and it has been every thing I was looking for in a work truck. It has comfort, style and is dependable. Its towing ability is great, and I get plenty of comments on how good the truck looks. My last Dodge had 160,000 miles on it and is still going strong, and I think that this one will do even better. No complaints about this truck, it fits the construction needs and then some.

