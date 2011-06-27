Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Women owner in a mans truck
Woman owner, I get looks from men all the time while driving this truck. I use this truck for my business, I bought it used. Love the power of the Hemi. Interior, center fold down counsel, is fine, I am a smoker and it needs a larger ashtray, I spend a lot of time in this truck every day. Ride and comfort are very good.
An excellent work truck for hard needs
A super hauler, reliable and tough. We recommend this truck for those who need a hard working truck. With a comfortable interior and easy to read controls, this truck is as much a pleasure to drive as it is a worker. Excellent acceleration on demand is a welcome plus.
Power Wagon
I have had my Power Wagon for a month,and use it daily in the construction business and it has been every thing I was looking for in a work truck. It has comfort, style and is dependable. Its towing ability is great, and I get plenty of comments on how good the truck looks. My last Dodge had 160,000 miles on it and is still going strong, and I think that this one will do even better. No complaints about this truck, it fits the construction needs and then some.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 2500
Related Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner