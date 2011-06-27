Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

High Repair Costs not_dodge , 05/19/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this truck. It's a real stump puller. Tows heavy loads great. Report Abuse

Super truck : Cummins Rocks DESL DAN , 03/27/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It's a super truck. I have owned Ford and Chevy gassers before. Now I have a real truck! Will spin the wheels at 30 mph and smoke them from a dead stop. Pulls like a frieght train, and is super quiet. 14 mpg pulling 10,000lbs at 75mph is OK by me.

2500 with HO Cummins / 6 speed trans aero , 11/29/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The pulling power of this truck is amazing. Pulling a 6000 LB skid steer on a 2500 LB trailer at 7000 ft elevation with no lack of power. Good brakes but I would recommend the E- Brake by Jacob's this is a bolt mod on at the Cummins dealer no warrantee issues. Cold weather starting has been without issue and it doesn't sound like the engine is going to come out of the hood when you do start it on a 10 degree morning. Get this truck if you need a workhorse built to do what most pickups cannot do walk away if you are wanting a cruiser for getting groceries.

tried the rest bought the best ghettoct , 03/01/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful we were looking to buy a 4X4 truck and test drove the new ford f150, toyota tundra and the dodge ram. the toyota was nice but small, the ford was over priced and had no umph, and the ram....well....it took us by the horns! on our test drive i floored it and man it was nice to be planted in the seat...the interior was well thought out and not only finctional but pleasing to the eye. the overall look, ride and price was too nice to pass. i got my 2500 SLT with several options and the price was 200 over what the basic f150 was. iam very pleased with my new addition and its nice to see some pick up in a pick up! nice sound of the hemi!