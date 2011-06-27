  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  4. Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
  5. Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Ram Pickup 2500
5(71%)4(29%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Ram Pickup 2500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,457 - $10,408
Used Ram Pickup 2500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

High Repair Costs

not_dodge, 05/19/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love this truck. It's a real stump puller. Tows heavy loads great.

Report Abuse

Super truck : Cummins Rocks

DESL DAN, 03/27/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It's a super truck. I have owned Ford and Chevy gassers before. Now I have a real truck! Will spin the wheels at 30 mph and smoke them from a dead stop. Pulls like a frieght train, and is super quiet. 14 mpg pulling 10,000lbs at 75mph is OK by me.

Report Abuse

2500 with HO Cummins / 6 speed trans

aero, 11/29/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The pulling power of this truck is amazing. Pulling a 6000 LB skid steer on a 2500 LB trailer at 7000 ft elevation with no lack of power. Good brakes but I would recommend the E- Brake by Jacob's this is a bolt mod on at the Cummins dealer no warrantee issues. Cold weather starting has been without issue and it doesn't sound like the engine is going to come out of the hood when you do start it on a 10 degree morning. Get this truck if you need a workhorse built to do what most pickups cannot do walk away if you are wanting a cruiser for getting groceries.

Report Abuse

tried the rest bought the best

ghettoct, 03/01/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

we were looking to buy a 4X4 truck and test drove the new ford f150, toyota tundra and the dodge ram. the toyota was nice but small, the ford was over priced and had no umph, and the ram....well....it took us by the horns! on our test drive i floored it and man it was nice to be planted in the seat...the interior was well thought out and not only finctional but pleasing to the eye. the overall look, ride and price was too nice to pass. i got my 2500 SLT with several options and the price was 200 over what the basic f150 was. iam very pleased with my new addition and its nice to see some pick up in a pick up! nice sound of the hemi!

Report Abuse

Driving shouldn't be this fun, or should

04hemi, 07/12/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I went from a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 Std cab 5.9 Ltr (235Hp) engine... to a 2002 Tundra access cad with a 6cyl (190HP) engine. It was nice having the extra 2 doors, but I really missed when I push on the gas for the truck to just go and when we go riding (4 wheelers) my truck wouldn't want to go very well down the highway against the wind. I have just bought a 2004 Std cab Ram 1500 with a 5.7Ltr HEMI... Man it is nice to know I have at least 345HP that let's me do what ever I want, when I want. The pedal has an endless supply of power at any speed-RPM. RPM.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ram Pickup 2500s for sale

Related Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles