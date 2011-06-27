  1. Home
Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Beautiful Truck

Peariver, 01/12/2003
I like the good looks of the truck, the power and the driveability. The way it rides.I bought it to pull a taglone trailor which weight 7000 pounds an I am satisfied so far.

nice truck

Christian Wolff, 08/25/2003
This vehicle is excellent and is unbelievable while towing. The only problem is that you can not see the front corners. It sounds great and looks great.

I like the truck but have some issues

Howard, 08/31/2017
2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5M)
I purchased this truck new in 2003. Loved the look and the price. Best price I could find on a 3/4 ton pick up. Ball joints went bad the moment the warranty ran out. ABS control went out approximately the same time. I've never had it fixed because of the cost of the part. Had to replace the ball joints a second time as well as some other front end parts. The only thing I do with this truck other normal highway driving is pull a 2 horse trailer 2-3 times a year and haul some hay once in while. 14 years later the original battery has finally died. The rear fenders and bed are rusted so badly that it wont pass a safety inspection so I cant really drive it.

