Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Lindrosucs, 06/01/2002
Comfortably Truck.I owned a F350 powerstoke before this.I tow a 6000 pnd trailer practically every day.The Dodge tows better at lower speeds(i.e better bottom end)but it could not keep up with the Ford wide open on the highway.If your towing long highway miles the Ford is better, But if your towing off road like I do The Dodge is much better.The Dodge also gets slightly better fuel mileage also.

An Excellent Truck

lil mick, 03/14/2004
I Love It(except 4 the Gas Mileage It has 4.10's and gets 12 to 13 mpg.)

