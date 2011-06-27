Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Lindrosucs , 06/01/2002

Comfortably Truck.I owned a F350 powerstoke before this.I tow a 6000 pnd trailer practically every day.The Dodge tows better at lower speeds(i.e better bottom end)but it could not keep up with the Ford wide open on the highway.If your towing long highway miles the Ford is better, But if your towing off road like I do The Dodge is much better.The Dodge also gets slightly better fuel mileage also.