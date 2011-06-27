Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great truck
Outstanding. Wouldn't consider any other truck. A diesel Ram is the way to go. On the older trucks be careful of the automatic tranny. Other wise, outstanding
Cummins Diesel
Great hauler with the Diesel
Diesel power
My 2500 has about 63,000 miles on it and I use it for towing a 30ft 5th wheel trailer.Mine pulls like a tractor. ride quailty and comfort in the cab are very good on a long trip. If you choose the auto trans, plan on replacing the torq converter to get that diesel power to the rear wheels. Trans is the weak link. The diesel engines will run 300,000 before needing rebuilt. Also no smog required. The in line 6 cyl is a 12 valve engine and as such is quite easy to boost the horsepower and engine torque. 70 more hp for about $225.00 Get around 25 mpg empty in hiway driving, 14 towing.
