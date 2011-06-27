  1. Home
Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Ram Pickup 2500
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
400k and still rolling (slt automatic dodge 2500 diesel)

allllchemist, 08/18/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Bought the truck used from an auction. previous owner had hauled trailers all over new england in snow/ice (salt corrosion) for 280k miles with jake brake and after-market overdrive. bad tps and fuel pump had led him to dump it. got some flakey overdrive issues when cold (showed up when a transmission shop removed the overdrive unit and cut the ground wire)... 125k miles later she's still "busting a hump," moves right along at 2200 rpms, 15 mpg. Not going to win any races, but every time I sit down to calculate the cost of replacing her, she makes dollars and sense. I'll keep her another year and see how she acts. I'd like to take the cummins out and drop it in another vehicle.

not bad

dlromo, 09/30/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

so far so good I have 130000 miles no problems . milage can fluxuate drasticly difficult to park in tight spaces

excellent truck

hiebert, 03/03/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

the deisel dodge is a great puller.

Disappointing Experience

DJ2002, 06/13/2002
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Drive train major component failures out of warantee but under 80,000 miles in light duty operation, costing over $5,000, makes this the most unreliable, costly to operate truck I ever owned. Looks good and handles nicely but not a vehicle you can depend on for reliable, efficient operation.

Great truck--better w/ Banks upgrade

poniehauler, 02/24/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I drove this truck for 8 yrs before I broke down and bought the turbo upgrade from Banks. Wish I'd done it sooner. So far I have had no problems with this truck except that it was a bit underpowered hauling my 7000+ lb trailer on hills. I have a the 5 speed manual and would not recommend the auto tranny.

