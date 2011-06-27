Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Love this truck! I ordered the regular cab short bed 5.7L Hemi 4x4 Sport. I've owned Chevy's and Fords, but never a Dodge. Did a lot of research before this purchase. For the first time in a long time, it's fun driving to and from work. This is a hot rod that can work as well. It corners, accelerates, hauls, and pulls a landscape trailer like it isn't even there. As others have said, the ride is phenomenal. Plenty of interior storage space, even though it's a regular cab. Did I mention I love this truck?

John Guilbault , 08/27/2009

2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I'm a week into owning my new Dodge Ram 1500, and I have to say I'm very happy. I have the regular cab, 2WD, short-bed version with the 5.7 liter Hemi engine. From inside, outside and any angle you care to look from, this is a beautiful truck. Dodge stylists did a great job of working out every detail. The ride is the best I've ever experienced in a truck. The Hemi engine is wickedly strong, too. Very easy to get a speeding ticket in this thing, I think. The interior is nicely thought-out, with lots of storage and an attractive dash. I found a comfortable driving position almost immediately. Outside noise barely intrudes at all. All-in-all, an excellent choice.