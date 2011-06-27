Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

2nd Ram for Me Jonathan , 06/08/2007 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My new Ram replaced an '03 Ram Quad Cab. I am very pleased with the performance, handling and comfort of this vehicle, which is smaller and more fuel efficient than the Quad. The smaller 3.7 V6 engine is ideal for me as I do city driving but have the need for a full-size truck for hauling. I have owned Ford and GMC trucks previously and none of them gave as much power with a V6 as this truck does. Dodge has made a lot of refinements in looks, style, appearance and comfort with this truck. My vehicle has the SXT package which is a notch above the base ST model. It is well-equipped with power options, cruise, Sirius, offers good value and good looks for a very reasonable price. Report Abuse

Now a Dodge fan till the end Spike , 06/01/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had a lot of different vehicles most being Chevrolet. I bought a 2006 Impala SS and had so many problems that both my friend and me went out and bought new trucks. This time we tried Dodge. Why do you ask we switched well I really had bad luck with everything else my Chevy truck lost the rear end and then the tranny started to slip and my Impala lost it's engine at 50,000. My Impala was covered my truck wasn't. I bought another Chevy truck and lost the tranny in that and said enough. I talked to several people and they said try Dodge they have had good luck with there's so I did. This truck is so well built, classy looking and so damn tough it gos everywhere and is amazing offroad. Report Abuse

Big blue Griff , 04/14/2016 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Poor fuel economy for small V8. Rough ride on factory 20" Previous owner installed dual performance exhaust, sounds like a beast. Way more roomy than my old 97 reg. cab Ranger. Nice large cubby behind the seats, 5-6 bags of groceries easy. Over all very happy with truck. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

I feel like a man again KS Pete , 01/07/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I owned a 2000 Dakota and went to a sedan after that. When it was time to buy my next vehicle, it was a no-brainer. I went out and bought the Ram and I haven't looked back. Let's face it, Dodge full size pickups are the best looking trucks on the road. I love having 4x4... it's my first time. Driving around KS in the snow and ice has never been more fun! Oh yeah, I also hauled more than the recommended payload and it didn't even blink. This Dodge is built Ford tough! Report Abuse