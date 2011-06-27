Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

2002 Dodge ram 1500 quad cab 2wd 4.7 pseals , 03/26/2013 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I am the second owner of my Dodge ram and have owned it for five years. It has the 4.7 liter v8 backed by the 5 speed manual transmission at 140k now. I average 20-21 hwy and 15 in the city. I have the 17 inch stock tires and its 2wd and I follow the maintainance to the book. It pulls our 18 ft travel trailer great at a weight of 3450 lbs loaded and hauling a family of five. I will probably die with this truck as it is very reliable and comfortable and they no longer offer five speed manual transmission which is the best for towing. The dash is simple and the knobs are big and easy to see and read. I also love all the storage under the seats and the flip out shelf in the back. Happy cust. Report Abuse

Reliable truck sorry service HVB , 07/26/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Almost immediately after the initial 3/36 warranty the dash cracked in 6 pieces. No problem since I purchased the 10 year/100K warranty. When I took the truck in I was told the dash is not covered since trim is not covered. (I dont feel the entire dash is trim). I was also told by the service manager that this is a problem they have never seen before, but they would see what they could do to help. The help turned out to be replace the dash at $600 each for the two parts! So I contacted Dodge directly and asked what could be done. Next I googled Dodge truck dash cracks and discovered this is a widespread problem. The Dodge rep never called back after he promised to.My last Dodge. Report Abuse

2002 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 4x4 4.7 v8 C. Horne , 11/01/2015 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) 11 of 14 people found this review helpful I have had this truck for 6 years now and still love it. The places I have gone in it off road have been amazing and I have yet to get stuck in any conditions (been close but never stuck). The only time I have had to put her in the shop where due to my abuse and there has been a great deal of it. When I first got the truck it was hard to find good off roading tires for the 20in rim but now days I can find them every where. I will be driving this truck until the wheels fall off and then I might just ductape them back on for another few hundred miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Truck Philly Rich , 05/12/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my RAM with 123,000 miles in May 2006 to use it as a workhorse at my first job in residential construction. Lost the job, but kept the truck - and what a great decision it was! This was my first American car (after a honda and a BMW) and I loved the utility. Lots of storage in the cab, great towing power, and the previous owner put a single-pipe flowmaster on it (and it sounded mean). Towed a 4,000lb boat no problem with a full bed of cargo. True workhorse! Only non-wearable part I ever had to replace was the radiator (and it was DEFINITELY a do-it- yourself job). Keep the fluids changed and this truck will treat you well! Report Abuse