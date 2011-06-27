Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Definitely a decent truck
I had my 01 RAM passed down to me a few years ago when my grandfather had gotten the new 2010 F150. It was a great truck and has been through a lot over the years. However it also had over $2000 of work done to it to keep it running. Rebuilt transmission, replaced rotors, brakes, tires, all kinds of pumps and wire, plus all kinds of stuff I can't even remember. But nothing you wouldn't expect from a Dodge truck, especially at 10 years old. All-in-all, it was a good truck, and really sturdy. The V6 Magnum wasn't too powerful, but it lasted the life of the truck and still pushes to this day, at 140,000 miles. If only the fuel economy didn't suck.
I'd rather walk!
This is the worst vehicle I have ever owned. It gets worse fuel mileage than my 81 Chevy 4x4 with 4.10 gears and a carb! So much for 20 years of progress. The 5.2 motor is so gutless, overdrive is useless. This truck has 45000 miles on it and I have replaced the oil pump TWICE! The transmission has never shifted right, and four different Dodge dealers have been unable to find the problem. It backfires through the intake for no reason any dealer can find, and both top ball joints have gone bad. As soon as I can trade this sucker in and not risk financial ruin, it will be gone. If someone gave me a choice between another Dodge Ram and a blind mule, I would take the blind mule.
10 Years of Great Service
I purchased this vehicle 10 years ago (8/05) and it has given me great service. The only repairs I have done are ones I would expect to do (alternator, master cylinder, water pump, ball joints, shocks, brake lines). I have heard about problems with cracks in the dash. Mine only started cracking 2 years ago, but is getting bad. Overall I can't believe that I have had a vehicle for 10 years and had no major problems. It currently has 97,000 miles at 14 years. I know that the next vehicle I get won't give me the service this one has, and that makes it hard to part with, even though I need to due to lifestyle changes.
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
love this truck
great truck pull alot with it on the farm around 15 mpg out of big v8 not bad
Fun to drive
This little truck with its 318 is fun.Can roast the tires anytime I feel like it. I don't have a hitch yet, so I don't know the mpg on towing or its performance.No problem getting up to hwy speed, great response. It's the first truck that I've had since an old chevy that brings a smile to my face.It also performs well in minor off road situations(it is only a 2wd), don't get too deep in the mud.Interior comfy,love the floorboards(easy to clean),good sound system and an overall good running truck.I bought it used about a year and a half ago with 140k on it,only had to replace a water pump.
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 1500
Related Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner