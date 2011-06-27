Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Definitely a decent truck cdizzie , 04/27/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I had my 01 RAM passed down to me a few years ago when my grandfather had gotten the new 2010 F150. It was a great truck and has been through a lot over the years. However it also had over $2000 of work done to it to keep it running. Rebuilt transmission, replaced rotors, brakes, tires, all kinds of pumps and wire, plus all kinds of stuff I can't even remember. But nothing you wouldn't expect from a Dodge truck, especially at 10 years old. All-in-all, it was a good truck, and really sturdy. The V6 Magnum wasn't too powerful, but it lasted the life of the truck and still pushes to this day, at 140,000 miles. If only the fuel economy didn't suck. Report Abuse

I'd rather walk! Redtek , 06/04/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the worst vehicle I have ever owned. It gets worse fuel mileage than my 81 Chevy 4x4 with 4.10 gears and a carb! So much for 20 years of progress. The 5.2 motor is so gutless, overdrive is useless. This truck has 45000 miles on it and I have replaced the oil pump TWICE! The transmission has never shifted right, and four different Dodge dealers have been unable to find the problem. It backfires through the intake for no reason any dealer can find, and both top ball joints have gone bad. As soon as I can trade this sucker in and not risk financial ruin, it will be gone. If someone gave me a choice between another Dodge Ram and a blind mule, I would take the blind mule.

10 Years of Great Service Kurt , 08/24/2015 2dr Regular Cab WS 2WD LB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle 10 years ago (8/05) and it has given me great service. The only repairs I have done are ones I would expect to do (alternator, master cylinder, water pump, ball joints, shocks, brake lines). I have heard about problems with cracks in the dash. Mine only started cracking 2 years ago, but is getting bad. Overall I can't believe that I have had a vehicle for 10 years and had no major problems. It currently has 97,000 miles at 14 years. I know that the next vehicle I get won't give me the service this one has, and that makes it hard to part with, even though I need to due to lifestyle changes. Performance Interior Reliability

love this truck chaseprusia , 03/24/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful great truck pull alot with it on the farm around 15 mpg out of big v8 not bad