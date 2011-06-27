Used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

Trading 2001 Dodge for Ford karjam , 01/16/2012 20 of 23 people found this review helpful Purchased or 2001 Dodge with only 26,000 miles on it and purchase Dodges "Platanuim" extended warrenty coverage for extra $1900 cost. The best they offered. Within the first year cracks began forming on dash. Took for warrenty but turns out Dodge purposally excluded interior because they used poor quality plastics for years 1999-2003! They tried to tell us is was due to sun exposure...even though truck stays under cover! Has only 52,000 miles on it. Runs like new and looks like new until you look inside. Whole dash is gone! As is the glovebox and all the overhead added storage details! Cheaply made and then won't stand behind it. Trading for a Ford! Report Abuse

LOVE LOVE LOVE MY DODGE RAM!!! lovinbeinamom , 05/01/2014 11 of 12 people found this review helpful My husband purchased this truck for me in 2002 as an anniversary present, it is the best gift he has ever purchased for me! It is now 2014 and I now have 220,000 + miles on it. It is by far the best vehicle we have ever owned! The v8 has plenty of power, fun to drive, reliable, roomy and comfortable. We replaced the transmission at about 120,000 and have put a radiator on it but that is it. Great truck! I can not say enough good things about it. I truly love my truck! It has kept me safe when was hit in the side on 3 different occasions and then on the 4th when a drunk driver hit me. I feel safe it this truck. I praise God 1st and foremost but I am thankful for the quality the truck

From day one Dean Burks , 03/17/2016 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I have had my 2001 Dodge Ram 4x4 quad cab since it has 2 miles on it and it has about 110000 on it now. I love the looks. At 6'7" I love the room and height. Now lets get to the rest. Since I bought it I have replaced the rear end twice. U joints twice. New brakes three times. A brake line broke ( rust) so suddenly that I went to a store with brakes and when I left I had NO brakes. They went to the floor. Replace shocks twice. A/c compressor. I keep it very clean and it still is rusting on the bottom rails. Window fits are terrible ( air noise). I have over serviced this vehicle as far as required maintenance. The cd player went out at 55000 miles and now I have to get a new radio. The engine has held up ok ( knock on wood). All this that has happened is due to poor parts being used by Dodge and low quality craftsmenship. They keep saying Ram tough on TV. I say. Ram is not tough at all. Then they ask why does Toyota and the other foreign models do so well. They make cars that stand up. Dodge makes them good enough to just get you out the door. Safety Performance Comfort Reliability

Buyer beware JLH , 08/13/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I post this review mainly to warn anyone thinking of purchasing a used 1994-2001 Ram 1500 4x4. Purchased new in 08/01. The first sign of things to come was when a stranger approached me and started a conversation with "So, have you ever had any trouble with your transmission?" The list of problems are water pump(bearing), transmission(rebuild at 70k and 95k after all req. service and no off road and towing 2x), "death wobble" (very nasty, do internet search), int. map light, and "Humpty Dumpty" dash. I call it that 'cause Dodge couldn't or wouldn't put it together again. Some of these complaints are highly reported on the internet. It is my first and last Dodge.